Next Week At A Glance – 14-18 Jun 2021

By Greg Peel

It’s a national public holiday locally on Monday so the ASX is closed, and China will also close given its affection for the Queen.

Thereafter it’s a pretty busy week economically, beginning with US retail sales, industrial production and housing sentiment numbers on Tuesday followed by Chinese retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers on Wednesday.

The US will also see wholesale (PPI) inflation on Tuesday and the week features CPI readings from all of the UK, eurozone and Japan.

The Fed holds a policy meeting next week, in the wake of two “hot” inflation reads.

New Zealand reports March quarter GDP.

Locally we’ll see March quarter house prices (already a chip wrapper) and May jobs numbers (a bit more recent).

The RBA governor will speak on Thursday following the release of an RBA Bulletin.

Today brings the announcement of quarterly S&P/ASX index changes which become effective Friday next week.

Challenger ((CGF)) hosts an investor day next week and Coles ((COL)) a strategy day, while airports Auckland International ((AIA)) and Sydney ((SYD)) release monthly traffic numbers.

Friday brings an EGM for Woolworths ((WOW)) at which investors will vote on the Endeavour demerger. Then it’s off to the pub.

