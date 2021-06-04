Next Week At A Glance – 7-11 Jun 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:51 AM

This story features AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AZJ

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Given the surprisingly big miss on forecasts for the US April jobs number, tonight’s May number seems a bit of a lottery. And just as important as the May number will be any revision to the April number.

The outcome has the potential to again fire up the inflation debate, impacting on bond yields and the stock market growth/value split.

Moving into next week, Thursday night’s US CPI result will be another case in point, except this time the April number was way above forecast.

The US will also release trade and consumer sentiment data next week.

The ECB will hold a policy meeting.

New Zealand is closed on Monday.

Australia will see ANZ Bank job ads and the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys.

On Friday, S&P/ASX will announce quarterly changes to its indices, to become effective a week later.

Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)) will hold an investor day and Coles ((COL)) a strategy day while Marley Spoon ((MMM)) will hold its AGM.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms