The Wrap: BNPL, Oz Travel, Oz Banks, Property

Weekly Broker Wrap: BNPL competition hotting up, corporate travel rebound, banks poised to splash more cash, listed property & the WFH dilemma

-Its not prohibitively expensive/difficult to replicate Afterpay's product

-Flight Centre most at risk from Qantas' cut to commissions

-Corporate travel bookings now at 85% of 2019 levels

-Capital management a key upcoming catalyst for major banks

-74% surveyed favour a hybrid model of working

By Mark Story

BNPL: Afterpay & Zip Co under fire

Given the relatively lower barriers to entry into the BNPL sector, UBS has run a ruler over key players from a competitive standpoint in search of those most exposed to downside risk from newcomers. Much of the brokers concern relates to the sustainability of market leader Afterpay ((APT)).

Afterpay's ((APT)) product has clearly resonated strongly with consumers and management has executed well so far. The company dominates the Australian market with 67% of underlying sales in the December 2020 half, and in the US is the number two player (39%) behind market leader Affirm (45%).

If the companys economics hold as it scales, UBS thinks it is possible for Afterpay to generate a return on equity of 55%-plus.

However, the broker has for some time recognised the downside risk of competition eroding such returns, and these concerns underscore the Sell thesis UBS reiterates on Afterpay, witha well-below-consensus target price of $37.

Simply put, the brokers Sell thesis on Afterpay is predicated on the markets ignorance or market mispricing of the capital required to fund future growth, and the risks around competition, regulation and execution.

While in the US competition exists from the likes of Affirm, Klarna, PayPal, Quadpay and Sezzle ((SZL)), here in Australia, competition is also emerging from Commbank ((CBA)) and PayPal's planned entry.

What concerns UBS the most about Afterpay is the cost of BNPL versus other forms of payment. The broker notes BNPL providers' all-in costs are significantly higher than other transaction types in Australia, and especially those of Afterpay.

While Afterpay's product is presented as free to consumers who pay on time, the company contractually prevents merchants from passing on its cost to customers. In other words, it is a transfer of the cost of financing from the consumer to merchants.

In the brokers view this creates a distortion which significantly influences consumers' choice of payment method. Given Afterpay's systemic cost is multiples of other payment types with economics that generate an excess return, UBS concludes that competition is likely.

Regulatory intervention also poses a potential risk, with the broker concluding it would open up the opportunity for even more competition given it would allow a free market to operate in the BNPL sector.

Bottom line is UBS does not think that it is prohibitively expensive or difficult to replicate Afterpay's product. The broker notes, the balance sheet value of Afterpay's Core Technology & PPE was $69m at June 2020, excluding investment that has been expensed rather than capitalised. In full year 2020, UBS estimates that Afterpay's underlying operational expenditure base around $232m.

But Afterpay isnt the only large player that UBS has competitive concerns about. For Zip Co Ltd ((Z1P)), the second largest player in the Australian market (22%) the broker sees a threat that similar products to CBA's free 'Pay in 4' product may emerge.

The broker notes this a risk to Zip Cos 'QuadPay anywhere' product where users incur a $1 instalment fee.

As a result, UBS has lowered income margin assumptions for Zip Co over the medium term and has lowered the price target from $6.75 to $5.60. The UBS base-case scenario factors Zip Co more than doubling its A&NZ customer base from full year 2019 to full year 2025. Internationally, the broker assumes 4% population penetration in US and 3% in the UK with underlying sales per customer of $1,070 annually.

UBS raises questions over whether Afterpay and Zip Co will be able to match PayPal's reach. The broker expects the impact of PayPal's 'Pay in 4' product which is offered at no additional cost to merchants - with a take rate that is approximately half that of Afterpay's - to be significant.

UBS notes, PayPal's global merchant reach was almost 400x that of Afterpay and 750x that of Zip Co as at December 2020. The broker also highlights PayPal's marketing spend of $2.7bn in calendar year 2020 compared with Afterpay's $108m and Zip Cos $30m.

Oz Travel: Corporate travel re-emerging

JPMorgan cant see the decision by Qantas ((QAN)) to reduce commissions paid to travel agents from 5% to 1% from July 2022 having a material impact on either Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) or Webjet ((WEB)). However, the broker expects the announcement to have a much greater effect on rival Flight Centre ((FLT)) with around with around 2.9% of group totoal transaction value (TTV) at risk.

Underscoring JP Morgans key assumptions is the brokers analysis of Flight Centres first half 2020 results which include: A&NZ typically being 63% international, with Qantas being 15% share of the companys corporate A&NZ international TTV but lower for leisure. Then theres 30% of corporate travel which is unmanaged and commission-earning, while 100% of leisure is commission earning.

Managed business travel is a program that manages the booking, budgeting, analysis and travel policy performance. However, under unmanaged business travel programme, organisations allow their business travelers to manage their own travel within a set company travel policy.

By Comparison with Flight Centre, the broker concludes that both Corporate Travel and Webjet only have 0.2% of TTV at risk. Webjets disclosure of supplier rebates makes this analysis slightly easier with the company reporting 7.5% of group revenue from supplier rebates.

JPMorgan assumes 30% relates to airline commissions and within that 12.5% is Qantas share, which is in line with the brokers assumptions for Flight Centres leisure business.

By comparison, the brokers key assumptions in this analysis of Corporate Travels calendar year TTV include: A&NZ is typically 40% international, Qantas is 15% share of the companys A&NZ international TTV, with 20% of corporate travel being unmanaged and commission earning.

While there is a high level of uncertainty around what overrides may look like on the resumption of international travel, JPMorgan suspects these conceivably rise, offsetting the impact of Qantass recent announcement.

On the positive side for the agents, the broker thinks competitors could see the decision by Qantas to reduce commissions by 80% as an opportunity to grow market share. But on the negative side, JPMorgan suspects this could serve to re-base payments to the industry lower.

In the brokers recent discussions with Flight Centre, the company has indicated that commission discussions with other international carriers have resulted in broadly flat to up outcomes.

Meantime, with border openings remaining an unknowable event, Corporate Travels high exposure (around 60%) to domestic travel is a key driver of JPMorgans Overweight rating on the stock. Equally encouraging, the broker notes the companys exposure to the US and UK, where vaccination programs are much further ahead than Australia.

Given vaccinations will almost certainly be a key factor in the re-opening of borders and establishment of bilateral bubbles, the broker believes this places Corporate Travel in a strong position. While at the depths of the pandemic corporate travel was a key unknown, it has since resumed with indicative data points now looking promising.

Qantas announced that corporate activity is back to 75% of pre-covid levels, and Corporate Travel reported that as of the week commencing 12-Apr-21, total A&NZ bookings were 85% of 2019 levels.

Specifically on Australian borders, JPMorgan believes this is a key risk for Flight Centre which is the brokers least preferred stock in the travel and leisure sector. The broker believes the prospect of other airlines following Qantas and cutting international commissions by 80% is another key uncertainty, making Flight Centre incrementally more difficult to justify as an investment.

Oz banks: $22bn to be returned to shareholders

While first half 2021 results were strong and largely as expected, especially when headwinds from lower markets income are stripped out, capital management remains a key upcoming catalyst for major banks.