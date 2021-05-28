Next Week At A Glance – May 31-June 4 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:05 AM

By Greg Peel

US markets are closed on Monday night for the Memorial Day long weekend.

Australia’s March quarter GDP result is due on Wednesday. The two important inputs of construction work done and private sector capex released this week have exceeded expectations, leading economists to upgrade their GDP forecasts.

Ahead of the result we’ll see company profits and inventories and the current account, which includes the terms of trade.

Monthly data due next week include private sector credit, building approvals, house prices, housing finance and final results for April retail sales and trade.

China releases its May PMIs on Monday, everyone else reports manufacturing PMIs on Tuesday and services on Wednesday, except for the US, which will run a day behind because of the holiday.

It’s jobs week in the US, with private sector numbers due on Thursday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.

The US will also see numbers for construction spending and factory orders, along with the Fed Beige Book.

Locally, the mini earnings season that has been running through May comes to an end.

Worley ((WOR)) holds an investor day next week and Wesfarmers ((WES)) a strategy day.



