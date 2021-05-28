Defensive Equity Strategies For Volatile Markets

Australia | 11:32 AM

As equity markets recover from recentinterest rate fears, brokers are centred on strategies to counter either re-emerging inflation or a cyclical slowdown.

-The strongestinflationary environment in more than a decade

-We are already in a quasi-tightening cycle, believes Macquarie

-The case for building exposure to defensive shares

-Stocks for inflation and others for a slowdown

By Mark Woodruff

In equity markets to be forewarned is to be forearmed. Future scenarios such as inflation are potentialities, others such market slowdowns are an inevitable part of the economic cycle. In both cases, stockbrokers are either adjusting portfolios now or planning new ones in anticipation.

As of the 20th of May, US equities were only -3% off their highs and likewise the Australian equity market was only -2% adrift of recenthighs.

The resilience in equity markets to date may be partly attributed to a lack of alternative investment opportunities, with cash rates remaining anchored near zero. US 10-year bond yields, even after a sudden rise this year, are still sitting at a miserly 1.7% and at a very similar rate for Australia.

Additional resilience has stemmed from strong corporate earnings that have provided a key support to stocks and their outlook over the medium term.

The US earnings cycle has underpinned the global corporate revival, and the most recent earnings numbers for the US market remain impressive. After the first quarter reporting season, results for 86% of the constituents making up the S&P500 surprised positively.

High commodity prices, fiscal stimulus and conservative forecasts have all combined to give ASX stocks their strongest earnings upgrade cycle in years. Currently, earnings (per share) are almost back to pre-covid levels.

As earnings upgrades have also been occurring on a broad front,one could argue the easy gains have been made in the recovery and expansion phase, particularly if investors made adjustmentsalong the way from Growth to Value.

Before turning our attention towards new sector allocations to prepare for a slowdown phase and to defend against potential inflation, lets first examine those inflationary expectations.

Inflation

Commodity prices and shipping costs already signala stronger inflationary environment than we have seen in more than a decade.These rising input costs are still flowing down supply chains, notes Macquarie.

Covid and border closures have negatively impacted labour supply in a way that may impact wage inflation for 12-18 months.

While peak cyclical inflation could be two years away, such current inflationary pressure could still see a Federal Reserve tapering announcement, as a catalyst for higher real yields.

Macquarie continues to expect US 10-year yields to rise to 2% by the end of 2021, which will steepen the yield curve ahead of any rate hikes.

In a strategy piece on the banking sector, Citi also points out the inflationary impact of wages growth, which has been absent for over a decade in the Australian economy. Closed borders and surging demand could be the catalyst to reverse the trend as employment roles are filled domestically.

On the other hand, stockbroker Wilsons is some short-term cautious, expecting the inflation pulse to ease easing over the second half of this year.

The Outlook

While the RBA is dovish, rising yields and tapering by other banks suggestwe are already in a quasi-tightening cycle, suggests Macquarie.

The broker feels the OECD leading indicator is likely to signala shift to a slowdown phase in May or June. The US manufacturing PMI may have already peaked as re-opening should drive a shift in spending from goods to services. Additionally, while stimulus is not being withdrawn as quickly as after the GFC, we are past that peak too.

The recent2021 sell-offs in US special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and bitcoin are considered a sign this quasi-tightening is impacting the highest beta assets. These are assets that exhibit greater sensitivity than the broader market.

As a result, Macquarie suggests cyclical momentum is peaking, and expects lower but positive stock returns.

Wilsons feels the one-way bull market of the last year is likely giving way to amore volatile phaseas the tug-of-war between better growth and profits, and higher inflation and interest rates, becomes more intense.

While retaining an overall constructive view on Australia equities, the broker mountsa case for building exposures to defensive shares.

With the strong recovery backdrop over the last 12 months, defensive names have not stood a chance against the very strong moves in the share prices of cyclical companies.

Just a mere normalisation of returns from the market or a general pull-back in markets would assist such a swing toward defensives, notes the strategists from Wilsons.