CSL To Retest Its High?

Technicals | 10:26 AM

By Michael Gable

With our charting section this week, we have identified a potential opportunity to buy CSL Limited ((CSL)).



There is not much to add about the broader market. It remains choppy and most stocks struggle to move in the same direction for more than a couple of days in a row. One point to note however, is that despite all the talk of inflation and rising interest rates, the market has held in fairly well. This means that after the sideways chop, we are likely to see more movement on the upside, as opposed to a downwards correction.