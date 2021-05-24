Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 21-05-21

Weekly Reports | 10:01 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday May 17 to Friday May 21, 2021

Total Upgrades: 11

Total Downgrades: 9

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 54.91%; Hold 38.37%; Sell 6.73%

For the week ending Friday 21 May, there were eleven upgrades and nine downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

The recent fall in the Suncorp Group share price enticed both Citi and Morgans to upgrade the company rating last week. As part of a general insurance forum, the bankinsurer confirmed that momentum in the banking franchise broadly continued as expected in the third quarter. Citi sees attractive medium-term upside potential as long as the group can deliver on at least some of its FY23 targets, about which the market remains sceptical.

After another production downgrade, Ord Minnett feels it may take some time to regain confidence in St Barbara and the potential growth story. The broker lowered the company rating to Hold from Buy and reduced earnings estimates by -40% in FY21 and -30% in FY22. While Macquarie downgraded to Underperform from Neutral, the broker highlighted a number of meaningful upcoming catalysts that could be key to re-setting the production profile.

Nearmap experienced the only material change made to broker forecast target prices last week, and headed up the table for the highest percentage fall in the FNArena database. Citi downgraded the company to Neutral from Buy due to patent infringement legal proceedings, which will likely have a negative impact on demand in the US.

The largest percentage decline in forecast earnings by brokers in the FNArena database went to Xero, after the company lowered expectations for earnings margins in the previous week. This initially resulted in a hefty share price decline, which was largely recovered by the end of last week. Maybe investors began to agree with Morgan Stanley that continual reinvestment in product is necessary to sustain a leadership position. The broker remains Overweight.

Next was Coronado Global Resources. As mentioned last week, Credit Suisse downgraded met coal forecast for the June quarter and December half, which had the effect of reducing the broker’s net profit forecast by circa -67%.

Conversely, Webjet had the largest percentage rise in forecast earnings by brokers last week though many were pushing a recovery out to FY23 and beyond. The company posted a roughly in-line earnings result on stronger revenues offset by higher costs. The signs are looking more positive, UBS suggests, given potential re-openings for the northern summer, and pent-up demand shown by improving bookings.

There is a new niggle on the horizon, however, with Qantas sharply reducing commissions for travel agents.

Next up was James Hardie Industries as March-quarter profit exceeded the consensus forecast by 7%, with a stronger APAC/Europe offsetting a weaker North America. The latter doesn’t concern Credit Suisse as reported growth has so far been in the high teens this quarter. Macquarie also notes the slightly softer-than-expected North American trading was partially explained by the shutting down of two Texas plants.

A stronger volume recovery than anticipated in March drove United Malt Group’s first half earnings higher. Crucially for Morgans, the second half outlook comments were more upbeat. Additionally, all four broker updates on the FNArena database referenced the better–than-expected benefits flowing from the group’s Business Transformation Program of $30m by FY24.

As mentioned last week, GrainCorp reported strong first half results and materially upgraded FY21 guidance. The initial outlook for the 2021/22 east coast winter crop is considered encouraging by Morgans. UBS went further and believes significant upside remains if FY22 produces a bumper crop and feels the solid balance sheet offers M&A or capital return potential.

Via a strong first half result, Nufarm elicited a material average upgrade to forecast earnings by six of a potential seven broker updates within the FNArena database. Better seasonal conditions, lower costs and improved execution were considered keys to the result, according to Morgan Stanley, who downgraded the company’s rating on valuation concerns.

Ord Minnett’s increased forecasts also imply a recovery in earnings in the years ahead. Similarly to United Malt Group above, it was considered equally important that progress is being made toward the Performance Improvement Program target of $35–40m by FY22, on a run-rate basis.

Finally, Aristocrat Leisure enjoyed a lift in earnings estimations by brokers last week. The company is recovering much faster than Citi expected, fuelled by a reopening and stimulated US economy. A profit update was released last week just ahead of first half results due out today.

Total Buy recommendations take up 54.98% of the total, versus 38.3% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.73%.

Upgrade

AMPOL ((ALD)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Morgan Stanley moves to Overweight from Equal-weight, due to government financial assistance enabling Australia's two last refineries to stay open until at least 2027. The target price is increased to $31.70 from $30. Industry view is Attractive.

The broker increases earnings estimates as the refining package will give the investment community more confidence that consensus forecasts can be attained. For the next leg of upside, it's considered global refinery margins need to improve.

While it is still possible to lose money, the significant bear case of refineries losing a lot of money has been reduced, explains the analyst.

AFTERPAY LIMITED ((APT)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 4/2/1

After conducting a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) survey in the US, Macquarie observes there is limited brand loyalty among BNPL's. It's estimated around 70% of users would prefer to sign up with a different BNPL rather than switch stores.

The broker believes this increases the importance of having a large two-sided network of merchants/users of which Afterpay ranks the highest amongst peers. The broker upgrades to Outperform from Neutral and retains the $120 target price.

In-terms of brand perception, among the brands surveyed, PayPal, Affirm and Afterpay ranked in the top three, in that order.

CARSALES.COM LIMITED ((CAR)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 3/2/0

Morgans upgrades to Add from Hold and lifts the target price to $20.82 from $19.45. The broker is supportive of the recent acquisition of Trader Interactive, which will likely reinvigorate topline growth.

The analyst sees Carsales.Com as providing the best growth/valuation trade-off amongst the domestic classifieds players at present. With strong domestic new car sales and Korea travelling well despite covid, conditions are considered to remain supportive into FY22.