Next Week At A Glance – 24-28 May 2021

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

This week’s March quarter wage price index data signalled we’re now in the run-up to Australia’s March quarter GDP result in the first week of June. Next week we’ll see numbers for construction work done and private sector capex.

We’ll also see preliminary numbers for April trade.

The RBNZ and Bank of Japan hold policy meetings next week.

A busy week for US data culminates with Friday’s April personal spending & income numbers and PCE inflation. The Fed prefers PCE over CPI so the blowout CPI figure released earlier this month will have Wall Street nervous.

The US will also see house prices, new and pending home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods orders and the Chicago PMI. Wednesday brings the first revision of March quarter GDP.

It’s also another busy week on the Australian corporate front, as the mini results season and AGM season roll on.

Earnings results are due next week from Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), Select Harvests ((SHV)), TechnologyOne ((TNE)), ALS Ltd ((ALQ)), Mesoblast ((MSB)), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)) and Champion Iron ((CIA)).

AGMs will be held by Alumina Ltd ((AWC)), Freedom Foods ((FNP)), Computershare ((CPU)), Viva Energy ((VEA)), Costco Group ((CGC)), Coronado Resources ((CRN)), Gold Road Resources ((GOR)), Resolute Mining ((RSG)), Spark Infrastructure ((SKI)), Western Areas ((WSA)), Appen ((APX)), Electro Optic Systems ((EOS)) and InvoCare ((IVC)).

