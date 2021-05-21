Next Week At A Glance – 24-28 May 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:26 AM

This story features ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ALL

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

This week’s March quarter wage price index data signalled we’re now in the run-up to Australia’s March quarter GDP result in the first week of June. Next week we’ll see numbers for construction work done and private sector capex.

We’ll also see preliminary numbers for April trade.

The RBNZ and Bank of Japan hold policy meetings next week.

A busy week for US data culminates with Friday’s April personal spending & income numbers and PCE inflation. The Fed prefers PCE over CPI so the blowout CPI figure released earlier this month will have Wall Street nervous.

The US will also see house prices, new and pending home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods orders and the Chicago PMI. Wednesday brings the first revision of March quarter GDP.

It’s also another busy week on the Australian corporate front, as the mini results season and AGM season roll on.

Earnings results are due next week from Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), Select Harvests ((SHV)), TechnologyOne ((TNE)), ALS Ltd ((ALQ)), Mesoblast ((MSB)), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)) and Champion Iron ((CIA)).

AGMs will be held by Alumina Ltd ((AWC)), Freedom Foods ((FNP)), Computershare ((CPU)), Viva Energy ((VEA)), Costco Group ((CGC)), Coronado Resources ((CRN)), Gold Road Resources ((GOR)), Resolute Mining ((RSG)), Spark Infrastructure ((SKI)), Western Areas ((WSA)), Appen ((APX)), Electro Optic Systems ((EOS)) and InvoCare ((IVC)).

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

ALL ALQ APX AWC CGC CIA CPU CRN EOS FNP FPH GOR IVC MSB RSG SHV SKI TNE VEA WSA

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ALL - ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ALQ - ALS LTD

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: APX - APPEN LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AWC - ALUMINA LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CGC - COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CIA - CHAMPION IRON LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CPU - COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CRN - CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: EOS - ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: FNP - FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: FPH - FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: GOR - GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IVC - INVOCARE LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MSB - MESOBLAST LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RSG - RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SHV - SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SKI - SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: TNE - TECHNOLOGYONE LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: VEA - VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WSA - WESTERN AREAS NL

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-05-2021

2:26 PM - Australia
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 May 2021

11:46 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 21, 2021

11:01 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Next Week At A Glance – 24-28 May 2021

10:26 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Wrap: Refining, BNPL, Oz Utilities, Oz Banks

10:01 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Metavention Announces Initiation of Groundbreaking Multi-Organ Denervation Study

May 03 2021 - PR NewsWire
2
A2 Milk At A Crossroad In China?

Apr 22 2021 - Australia
3
Health & Wellness Boom On The ASX

Apr 29 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
Treasure Chest: CSL Plasma At Turning Point?

May 05 2021 - Treasure Chest
5
Uranium Week: New Uranium Investment Vehicle

May 04 2021 - Weekly Reports
6
Rudi’s View: More Upgrades, More Potential For Aussie Shares

Apr 22 2021 - Rudi's View