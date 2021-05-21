FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-05-2021

Australia | 2:26 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ELD)) - Elders
  • ((IPL)) - Incitec Pivot
  • ((JHX)) - James Hardie
  • ((NUF)) - Nufarm
  • ((SKO)) - Serko
  • ((UMG)) - United Malt Group
  • ((WEB)) - Webjet

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

