The Monday Report – 17 May 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:06 AM

By Greg Peel

That was inevitable

China finally took steps on Friday to curb runaway iron ore prices which are damaging its economy. The local government in Tangshan – China’s steelmaking heart -- also warned its steel mills to maintain market order and safeguard normal operations.

The local government said it would look into illegal behaviour including market manipulation, spreading rumours and hoarding, and would punish and suspend businesses found guilty. Chinese futures exchanges have joined in by raising trading limits for iron ore and increasing fees for steel and coking coal.

Beijing has been attempting to reduce steelmaking capacity to support emissions reduction but to date has not succeeded. The problem is elevated demand for steel, which is sufficient to raise steel prices to match iron ore and coal prices, such that margins are not impacted. Reduce steel capacity and steel prices can only rise further, allowing more scope for iron ore price gains.

Still, spot iron ore fell over -10% in Singapore on Friday, having peaked last week at a record US$237/t. In reality, not a lot of damage was done given the recent price surge, although locally the materials sector fell -1.2% to be the only sector to close down on the day.

This despite Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) topping the index with a 9.2% rally, following upgrades to Buy from Macquarie and Credit Suisse. All seven FNArena database brokers covering the stock now have Buy or equivalent ratings.

Otherwise, the ASX200 followed the bounce on Wall Street, led out by energy (+1.7%), consumer discretionary (+1.3%), consumer staples (+1.2%) and the banks (+1.0%).

Energy rebounded as the Colonial pipeline stared flowing again in the US and oil prices responded accordingly. Discretionary saw budget-related buying after analysts spent the week selecting their budget winners. Eagers Automotive ((APE)) rose 3.9% and Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)) 2.1%.

Staples was aided by ongoing buying in Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE)), which added another 6.1% post Thursday’s update, while the banks followed up their US counterparts, as usual. Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) hit an all-time high. So much for the Royal Commission.

Xero ((XRO)) continued to see selling post result (-4.2%), although the tech sector just managed to stumble over the line (+0.1%), while the losers’ board was otherwise dominated by other miners of lithium, nickel and rare earths, possibly fearing wider crackdowns in China.

The ASX200 opened comfortably above 7000 on the day and held on to the gain until some Friday afternoon selling emerged.

With Wall Street surging back again on Friday night, our futures were up 48 points on Friday night, which suggest we might test 7100 again today.