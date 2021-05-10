Macquarie’s Year Ahead: Growth Or Transition?

Australia | May 10 2021

An extraordinary showing by the CGM (up 50% yoy), the continued shrinking of the annuity-style businesses, plus the likelihood of a sharp drop in provisioning requirements, has created a guidance predicament for Macquarie Group going forward.

-Citi detects an uncomfortable reliance on oil & gas volatility for Macquarie's FY22 outlook

-Transformation of annuity-style businesses makes near- term earnings visibility difficult

-Very little profit growth assumed in FY23

-Some brokers suggest in the absence of earnings upgrades, Macquarie's valuation looks stretched

By Mark Story

Hints that a potential capital return could be on the cards following Macquarie Group’s ((MQG)) announced 10% uplift in FY21 reported earnings of $3.02bn and final dividend boost by 86.1% to $3.35 a share may have gone some way to pleasing the market last week. Equally pleasing, the second-half net profit of $2.03bn was up 59% on a year ago.

But while the market-facing divisions did the heavy lifting (up 214% in net profit contribution for 2H21), the annuity businesses were softer (up 7%) in FY21. While Macquarie still describes market conditions as challenging, meaningful revelations on what’s in store for the investment bank were notably absent from the underlying commentary that accompanied the result.

Macquarie noted strong capital deployment opportunities across the divisions, but the group’s cautious approach on capital drove a lower payout ratio and issuance under the dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).

Despite offering little short-term guidance for the group, management noted Macquarie Asset Management’s (MAM) base fees to be broadly in line, while net other operating income to be slightly down. The group also expects Commodities & Global Markets (CGM) income be significantly down on FY21 with the positive impact of timing benefits in FY21 not likely to recur.

Meantime, first half 2022 is also expected to include the disposal of certain assets in Specialised and Asset Finance, with MacCap transaction activity expected to continue improving in FY22.

Citi notes an uncomfortable reliance on oil & gas volatility to determine how much commodities will be 'significantly down’. While Macquarie understandably declined to provide guidance during covid, Citi thinks the decision to not provide guidance at the group level is seemingly at odds with sufficiently detailed guidance provided for the operating segments.

The broker believes the recent transformation of the annuity-style businesses has made the near-term earnings visibility difficult.

Citi views the business opportunities that allowed Macquarie to invest a further $2.3bn across the divisions as one of the key highlights in 2H21.

Future growth uncertainty

Despite a lack of FY22 guidance for the overall group, Goldman Sachs believes divisional earnings guidance implies FY22 group earnings will be broadly flat on the previous corresponding period. Incorporating the latest insights into forward modeling, the broker’s forecasts assume very little profit growth in FY23, with better prospects for FY24.

While Macquarie’s balance sheet appears solid, management notes APRA’s $500m operational capital overlay will also temporarily reduce investment capacity, and so it will issue shares for the second half DRP (with a -1.5% discount) and the Macquarie Retained Employee Related Equity Plan (MEREP).

In the absence of earnings upgrades, Goldman Sachs believes Macquarie's valuation looks stretched. With the revised target price ($150.47 from $138.81) offering no upside over the next 12 months, the broker maintains a Neutral recommendation.