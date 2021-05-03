Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 30-04-21

Weekly Reports | May 03 2021

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday April 26 to Friday April 30, 2021

Total Upgrades: 11

Total Downgrades: 6

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 55.01%; Hold 37.98%; Sell 7.01%

For theweek ending Friday 30 April, there were eleven upgrades and six downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

Coles Group and Resolute Mining both received two upgrades to ratings from separate brokers.

In the wake of third quarter results there were signs of normalisation of consumer behaviour at Coles Group, despite weaker-than-expected sales. Citi believes theres been an inflection point around market share and sales differentials, with the worst of the underperformance behind the retailer. Credit Suisse calculates the valuation is undemanding and notes e-commerce has accelerated in the March quarter.

Citi upgrades its rating for Resolute Mining to Buy from Neutral following life of mine guidance for Syama and Mako. This is believed to have reset expectations. Macquarie agrees and upgrades to Outperform from Neutral in the belief operational momentum at Syamasulphides has been regained.

On the flipside, BlueScope Steel received downgrades to Neutral from Outperform from two brokers, despite a material upgrade to earnings guidance by management. Macquarie finds it hard to imagine the environment will become better from here, while Credit Suisse feels earnings are nearing a peak in relation to what can be achieved from the current asset base.

There were no material changes to forecast target prices for the week.

Megaport received the highest percentage upgrade to forecast earnings by brokers in the FNArena database. As mentioned in last weeks article, management confirmed guidance for 80m in FY21 revenue, which implies to Morgans a meaningful re-acceleration in fourth quarter sales. The broker feels this should awaken investor interest. Both UBS and Ord Minnett were less hopeful after reflecting upon third quarter results that were in-line and softer than expected, respectively, compared to in-house forecasts.

Karoon Energy was next after Morgans assessed a strong third quarterunderlying field performancefrom the Bauna project, which could outperform expectations over the next 12 months. Morgan Stanley considers the companys free cash flow yields from 2023 onwards are attractive. In the broker's view, the company offers the most leverage to a rising oil price with circa 100% upside at almost US$65/bbl long-term Brent.

Audinate set a new quarterly revenue record, as mentioned last week, driven by the continued strength of chips, cards and modules. Looking forward, Morgan Stanley expects corporate to drive results and higher education to rebound.

All seven brokers in the FNArena database updated views on nib Holdings last week after the release of third quarter results. Policyholder growth is running ahead of expectations and the company guided to underlying operating profit 20% above consensus forecasts. However, a few brokers highlighted the one-off nature of the less than expected catch-up in treatment deferrals after the worst of covid-19 has passed.

March quarter metrics were positive for Sandfire Resources signaling the top end of FY21 guidance for copper production is within reach. Cost performance was also ahead of budget while gold production was 80% of the full year guidance.

St Barbara received the unenviable highest percentage downgrade to forecast earnings by brokers in the FNArena database. March quarter production was less than broker forecasts while costs were higher. Severalbrokers highlighted a very strong fourth quarter will be required to meet full year guidance that is looking increasingly stretched. Citi was the only upbeat broker and upgraded to Buy from Neutral on the basis of the recent share price fall.

Finally, Nickel Mines followed behind St Barbara in terms of earnings downgrades as first quarter results generally disappointed. The impact on cash margins was amplified by a decline in the realised nickel price. However, the company's structural low-cost position should sustain margins and cash flow under a range of Credit Suisses nickel price scenarios.

Total Buy recommendations take up 55.01% of the total, versus 37.98% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.01%.

Upgrade

APPEN LIMITED ((APX)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/3/0

The share price has declined -33% in the last three months, Macquarie notes. While the broker has previously highlighted the risk of increased price competition, recent investor feedback suggests the market is aware of the risk.

Hence, Macquarie suspects this is now being reflected in the share price.

While the broker will monitor market activity closely, given the sensitivity to prices from price competition that could lead to larger-than-expected earnings downgrades, the rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform. Target is $16.

CHORUS LIMITED ((CNU)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 0/2/0

UBS notes Chorus underperformed the NZX50 by circa -15% in the last three months, leading the broker to update its modelto take account of increasing wireless competition and movement in risk-free rates.

The broker expects a reduction in long term dividends but even then upgrades to Neutral from Sell. The target falls to $6.30 from $7.

COLES GROUP LIMITED ((COL)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi and Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 4/3/0

According to Citi, Coles Group has reached an inflection point around market share and sales differentials with the worst of the underperformance behind the retailer.

While like-for-like sales growth should continue to be volatile due to covid, the broker believes a faster than expected fall in covid costs will act as a hedge to operating deleverage.

Citi upgrades to Buy from Neutral with the target dropping to $18 from $19.

Credit Suisse observes early signs of sales stabilising and some normalisation of consumer shopping behaviour. This means greater frequency, increased Sunday shopping and a better performance at shopping centre stores.

E-commerce also accelerated in the March quarter. The broker maintains a two-year cumulative growth rate of 8% for supermarkets, noting that inflation has now normalised to a two-year cumulative rate of around 1%.

Valuation is undemanding and the broker upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target is reduced to $18.19 from $19.04

JB HI-FI LIMITED ((JBH)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 1/5/1

The March quarter was surprisingly strong and Credit Suisse notes the CEO transition will be as smooth as could be expected as Richard Murray moves to Premier Investments ((PMV)) and is replaced by Terry Smart.

The broker believes the market is underestimating the momentum that still exists in the household goods market. Risks are now sufficiently to the upside that the rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral.

Credit Suisse upgrades FY21 estimates on the basis of a stronger March quarter sales result and also marginally increases fourth quarter sales forecasts. Target is raised to $57.39 from $57.03.

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED ((ORG)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 4/3/0

Macquarie suggests Origin Energy must address leverage in order to maintain an investment grade credit rating, noting the company's second earnings downgrade has meant S&P has placed a negative watch over its BBB rating.

Earnings havestructurally declined and leverage is stretched. The broker believes the negatives are entrenched in the share price and therefore upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target is raised to $4.70 from $4.68.

At a minimum Macquarie believes the dividend policy needs to be reviewed in order to retain cash and some debt reduction will be necessary.

OIL SEARCH LIMITED ((OSH)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 2/4/1

First quarter production wasin line with UBS estimates. Revenue was marginally lower than expected because of reduced volumes from PNG LNG. Realised LNG prices outperformed peers in the quarter, the broker notes.

2021 guidance has been revised, with capital expenditure reduced by -28% as expenditure on the biomass project and seismic analysis in PNG are deferred. Yet operating cost guidance has been revised up 35% because of higher hedging costs.

UBS upgrades to Buy from Neutral, assessing the outlook for oil demand is improving and Oil Search has the highest leverage to a forecast oil price recovery. Target is reduced to $4.50 from $4.60.

RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED ((RSG)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie and Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Resolute Mining's March quarter production was -11% below the broker's forecast and costs 8% higher. FY guidance has nonetheless been retained.

Importantly for the broker, Resolute seems to have regained operational momentum at Syama sulphides, posting the highest production since 2016. The oxide operation is also expected to improve in the June quarter with an extension of the Tabakoroni pit.

Target unchanged at 60c, rating upgraded to Outperform from Underperform on valuation.

Resolute Minings Gold output for the quarter was 85.7koz @ AISC US$1239/oz, a less productive period than the December 2020 (90koz @ US$1002/oz) but within 5% of Citis estimates on gold and costs.

Resolute has reaffirmed CY21 guidance of 350-375koz @ US$1200-1275/oz. While only one quarter in, Citi expects 361koz @ US$1215/oz.

Citi believes the valuation disconnect on Resolute Minings is due in part to Syamas inconsistent operational performance, plus the companys disputed US$70m Malian tax balance and now uncertainty over whether Bibiani can be divested.

Following life of mine (LOM) guidance for Syama and Mako, which Citi believes has reset expectations (i.e Sulphide recoveries of 80%) the broker moves back to Buy from Neutral, but has trimmed the price target $0.70 from $0.75.