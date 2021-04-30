Next Week At A Glance – 3-7 May 2021

Weekly Reports | 1:51 PM

This story features WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WBC

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

As I write, the ASX200 is in a bit of a tail-spin, but we could probably put that down to end-of-month squaring. Ahead of today, the ASX200 had seen a near 5% rally over the month.

Tomorrow is May Day, which will have China, the UK and some European markets closed on Monday. Japan is closed for three days for its own celebrations.

Because of the holiday(s), the usual manufacturing and services PMI releases in the new month will be spread across the week.

In Australia we’ll see said PMIs along with house prices, job ads and building approvals.

The RBA meets on Tuesday for a bit of back-slapping following this week’s CPI numbers.

The highlights in the US economic week will be the private sector jobs report for April on Wednesday night and non-farm payrolls on Friday night.

In the local market, bank half-year earnings season begins next week with Westpac ((WBC)) on Monday, ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) on Wednesday and National Bank ((NAB)) on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) provides a quarterly update the following week.

Earnings results are also due from Amcor ((AMC)) and Pendal Group ((PDL)).

There are several AGMs next week including those of QBE Insurance ((QBE)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)) and Goodman Group ((GMG)).

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms