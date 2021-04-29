Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 29, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 12:38 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

SKF SKYFII LTD

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.15

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SKF)) as Buy (1) -

The US-based pedestrian analytics and insights company CrowdVision recently acquired by Skyfii for $10.5m is expected to incrementally add $2.2m to the company’s accounting rate of return (ARR).

As part of the release, Skyfii provided FY21 revenue guidance of $15m-$16m (excl. R&D incentive, capital gains exposure previously $16.4m, -5% revision) with upside if the company converts on a number of opportunities in the fourth quarter 2021.

While the transaction represents an upfront acquisition EV/ARR multiple of around 4.1-4.7x (3% accretive), Canaccord Genuity notes, it’s also accompanied by a large near-term pipeline of US$7m, which should see its ARR step up materially over the coming 12-24 months.

Buy and target price of $0.30 remain unchanged.

This report was published on April 14, 2021.

Target price is $0.30 Current Price is $0.15 Difference: $0.15

If SKF meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 100% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 75.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 50.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SVW SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $22.45

Goldman Sachs rates ((SVW)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs left Seven Group Holdings Investor Day on April 14 in Perth with incremental confidence in the company benefiting from strong commodity activity levels (positive WesTrac) and a healthy infrastructure pipeline (positive for Coates).

Goldman Sachs forecasts second half 2021/FY22 Westrac sales growth of 10%/16% as the iron ore capex cycle peaks, before declining -8% year-on-year (yoy) in FY23. The broker expects earnings (EBITDA) margins to remain elevated at 13.0% in FY21/22/23 as the cycle remains near peak.

Goldman Sachs also expect 2H21 Coates Hire sales to grow 5.5% yoy as social distancing requirements and lockdowns are relaxed compared to the prior period, with 2H21 earnings (EBITDA) expanding 46bps to 43.1%.

The Neutral rating is unchanged and the target price is increased to $23.80 from $23.00.

This report was published on April 16, 2021.

Target price is $23.80 Current Price is $22.45 Difference: $1.35

If SVW meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $27.14, suggesting upside of 19.7%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY21:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 141.4, implying annual growth of 313.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 46.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.0.

Forecast for FY22:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 156.6, implying annual growth of 10.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 47.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VVA VIVA LEISURE LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $2.62

Moelis rates ((VVA)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Moelis initiates coverage on Viva Leisure with a Buy rating and $3.28 target.

Since listing in June 2019, Viva Leisure has grown from 29 locations to 109 corporate owned locations, representing an approximate 10% share of the health and fitness market. An additional 20 new corporate owned clubs planned for completion before the end of the 2021 financial year and an aim of 400 corporate owned sites by the end of the 2025 financial year.

Additionally Viva Leisure's recent acquisition of Australia Fitness Management in August 2020 provides opportunity for the company to convert franchised sites into corporate owned sites, while also generating revenue from franchise agreements.

Viva Leisure manages operations from a central location with proprietary software tracking member and demographic trends in real time that is scalable in line with company growth.

This report was published on April 16, 2021.

Target price is $3.28 Current Price is $2.62 Difference: $0.66

If VVA meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 EPS of 3.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 72.78.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 EPS of 8.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.57.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WHC WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $1.23

Bell Potter rates ((WHC)) as Buy (1) -

Whitehaven Coal recorded lower-than-expected production of 4.2m tonnes of saleable coal during the March quarter due to continuing geologically complex zones at the Narrabri mine, observes Bell Potter.

The longwall change-out expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 will now be completed in early 2022.

Whitehaven's largest asset, Maules Creek, recorded a relatively solid quarter, according to the broker, despite being impacted by NSW floods.

The broker points out realised prices were also weaker than expected due to sales under lagged contracts not yet seeing the full benefit of recent thermal coal price strength, as well as quality issues from Narrabri.

Buy rating is retained with the target price decreasing to $2.25 from $2.35.

This report was published on April 16, 2021.

Target price is $2.25 Current Price is $1.23 Difference: $1.02

If WHC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 83% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.94, suggesting upside of 55.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 21.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -8.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 7.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Shaw and Partners rates ((WHC)) as Buy (1) -

Whitehaven Coal faced continued difficulties with its Narrabri operation again in the March quarter, with coal quality and price suffering following geological intrusions in the previous quarter, notes Shaw and Partners.

While coal prices were up 32% on the December quarter to US$89 per tonne, Whitehaven's received price was US$76 per tonne due to lagged pricing and poor quality coal from Narrabri, says the broker.

Despite this, Maules Creek recorded a strong March quarter, and the broker forecasts results to remain strong through the June quarter, with Narrabri expected to reach more optimal geological conditions in the next year.

The Buy rating is retained with the target price rising to $2.50 from $2.00.

This report was published on April 16, 2020.

Target price is $2.50 Current Price is $1.23 Difference: $1.27

If WHC meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 103% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.94, suggesting upside of 55.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 31.54. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -8.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 12.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WSP WHISPIR LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $3.40

Wilsons rates ((WSP)) as Overweight (1) -

Whispir announced that its third quarter 2021 Annualised Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $50.3m which represents growth of 5.2% quarter-on-quarter, and 20% year-on-year. Whispir also reiterated its FY21 ARR Guidance of $53.0m to $55.3m.

Commenting on the result, Wilsons views this change as an incremental improvement in the rigidity of Whispir’s ARR calculation.

The broker believes Whispir’s move to using the average number of days per month based on the whole year now, as opposed to the average number of days in the ending month of a specific quarter, will create a more stable data series both historically and going forward.

Wilsons notes, Whispir’s recalibration of ARR positively impacts third quarter 2021 (new method: up $2.5m, previous method: up $0.2m).

The broker also notes it negatively impacts fourth quarter 2020 (new method: -$0.1m, previous method: up $1.7m), where ARR using the new method would result in fourth quarter 2020 ARR of $41.7m (old method: $42.2m).

This would have resulted in the company missing its prospectus ARR forecast of $42.0m.

The Overweight rating remains intact and the target of $5.18 is currently under review.

This report was published on April 19, 2021.

Target price is $5.18 Current Price is $3.40 Difference: $1.78

If WSP meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 50.75.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 212.50.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

