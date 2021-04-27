Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 27, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 11:03 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArenahas now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listedstocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArenauniverse.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availabilityofsuitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publicationmay not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena'steam of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALDBINBOQCNICPUCTTERD(2)GDCHMCIGOMHJMYXNWLNXS(2)PDLPENQANSEKSM1ST1UWLVULWHCWZRZ1P

ALD AMPOL

Consumer Products & Services - Overnight Price: $25.17

Goldman Sachsrates ((ALD)) asInitiation of coverage with Sell(5) -

Although Ampolclosed out the March quarter on a 5.4% increase, Goldman Sachs reports this result is an overly positive market reaction.Excluding foreign exchange movements the first quarter results were -14% below forecasts.

According to the broker recent results in convenience retail can be attributed to consumer preference for convenience stores over larger retail formats duringCOVID-19 lockdowns. Despite this, continued growth in convenience retail is a focus for Ampolinvestors, a strategy the broker believes needs further de-risking.

The $165m Caltex rebranding program has so far completed 105 stores, with a further 100 to be targeted each month from March, but Goldman Sachs raises concerns that not all network owners are prepared to re-brand.

The Sell rating remains and target price decreases to$23.40 from $23.60.

This report was published on April 15, 2021.

Target price is$23.40Current Price is$25.17Difference:minus $1.77(current price is over target).

IfALDmeets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximatelyminus 7%(excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is$29.10, suggesting upside of15.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full yearFY21EPS of150.00cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is16.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is122.9, implying annual growth ofN/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is72.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is20.5.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full yearFY22EPS of168.00cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is14.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is164.0, implying annual growth of33.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is97.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is15.3.

Market Sentiment:0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BIN BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $3.20

Shaw and Partnersrates ((BIN)) asHold(3) -

Uncertainty around Bingo Industries' potential takeover by private equity group CPE Capital has resulted in a weakening share price, according to Shaw and Partners.

Despite Bingo not commenting on the takeover by the end of March as expected, the broker views the chances of a takeover as highas the Australian waste sector consolidation continues, and understands a $3.50 per share all cash deal has been proposed by CPE.

According to the broker the sector outlook is positive, with strong growth in both waste volumes and regulatory support.

Hold rating with a target price of $3.30 remains.

This report was published on April 14, 2021.

Target price is$3.30Current Price is$3.20Difference:$0.1

IfBINmeets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately3%(excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is$3.36, suggesting upside of5.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full yearFY21dividend of3.00cents and EPS of6.00cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is0.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is53.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is5.4, implying annual growth of-46.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is3.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is59.3.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full yearFY22dividend of4.00cents and EPS of8.80cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is1.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is36.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is9.9, implying annual growth of83.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is4.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is32.3.

Market Sentiment:0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOQ BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $9.15

Goldman Sachsrates ((BOQ)) asBuy(1) -

Bank of Queensland'sfirst half resultsrevealed cash earnings increased 9%.Results were largely pre-announced at the time of the ME Bank acquisitionand in line with the broker's expectations.

Goldman Sachs has marginally amended its cash earnings per share forecastfor the next three financial years by 4.7%, 2.2% and -2.9% respectively. According to the broker these changes are driven by better lending momentum and lower bad and doubtful debts.

Goldman Sachs retains its Buy rating and thetarget price increases to $9.83 from$7.17.

This report was published on April 15, 2020.

Target price is$9.83Current Price is$9.15Difference:$0.68

IfBOQmeets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately7%(excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is$9.67, suggesting upside of5.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full yearFY21EPS of55.00cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is16.64. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is61.8, implying annual growth of144.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is36.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is14.8.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full yearFY22EPS of47.00cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is19.47. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is70.4, implying annual growth of13.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is46.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is13.0.

Market Sentiment:0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CNI CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $2.66

Jardenrates ((CNI)) asInitiation of coverage with Overweight(2) -

In the current environment Jarden prefers active REIT's over passive due to the former's forecast three year funds from operation (FFO) compound annual growth rates(CAGR) of 9% versus 3%. It's believedactive managers are currently well capitalised.

Additionally, the broker notes there's a return of strong demand for real assets after covid and there's now significant operating leverage available to real estate fund managers. Finally,growing alternative assets are increasingly in demand by active managers.

Thus, Jarden initiates coverage of Centuria Capital Group with an Overweight rating. It's considered to have a balanced exposure to listed and unlisted funds, an early mover advantage to alternative assets and an expanding development pipeline. Target price is $2.90.

This report was published on April 14, 2021.

Target price is$2.90Current Price is$2.66Difference:$0.24

IfCNImeets the Jarden target it will return approximately9%(excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is$2.76, suggesting upside of3.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Jarden forecasts a full yearFY21dividend of10.00cents and EPS of12.60cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is3.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is21.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is12.6, implying annual growth of165.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is9.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is21.1.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full yearFY22dividend of10.40cents and EPS of12.90cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is3.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is20.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is12.7, implying annual growth of0.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is10.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is20.9.

Market Sentiment:0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CPU COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $14.43

Jardenrates ((CPU)) asInitiation of coverage with Buy(1) -

Jarden initiates coverage on Computersharewith a Buy rating and $18.65 target price.The broker sees a sharp recovery in earnings

from 2% pa organic growth, including cost control, and 10% per annum margin income leverage ex-CTS based on futures markets.

CTS refers to the recent acquisition of Wells Fargo's US Corporate Trust Services,which the analyst sees as adding significant scale toexisting North American operations. This is considered to be derived from highly recurring trust fee income and low capital intensity.

Additionally, the analyst sees9% pa from CTS cost synergies and interest rate upside. With interest rate exposure at least doubling post CTS, it's believed the company's leverage to a post-covid global macro recovery is underappreciated.

This report was published on April 14, 2021.

Target price is$18.65Current Price is$14.43Difference:$4.22

IfCPUmeets the Jarden target it will return approximately29%(excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is$15.86, suggesting upside of9.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Jarden forecasts a full yearFY21dividend of63.13cents and EPS of69.99cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is4.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is20.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is65.3, implying annual growth ofN/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is54.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is22.1.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full yearFY22dividend of63.13cents and EPS of72.05cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is4.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is20.03. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is70.0, implying annual growth of7.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is49.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is20.6.

This company reports inUSD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment:0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CTT CETTIRE LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $1.76

Bell Potterrates ((CTT)) asInitiation of coverage with Buy(1) -

Bell Potter initiates coverage on global luxury goods online retailerCettire Limited. Leveraging the online shift,Cettirehas gained traction in international markets in the last year, with active customers at the end of the 2021 first quarterup 319% year-on-year.

The broker explains, key to Cettire's business model is its highly scalable proprietary technology platform that allows for automation of key operational processes with the potential to drive order volumes for significant sales growth at minimal increase of operating costs.

Further, the company utilises a no-inventory model where products are sent to customers directly by the supplier, allowing for a capital-light business with minimal inventory risk and access to a global market.

The broker estimates net sales of $81m by the end of the 2021 financial year, a year-on-year increase of $58.1m.

Coverage is initiated with a Buy rating and a target price of $1.90.

This report was published on April 14, 2021.

Target price is$1.90Current Price is$1.76Difference:$0.14

IfCTTmeets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately8%(excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full yearFY21dividend of0.00cents and EPS of0.20cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is880.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full yearFY22dividend of0.00cents and EPS of0.30cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is586.67.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources