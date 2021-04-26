Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 23-04-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday April 19 to Friday April 23, 2021

Total Upgrades: 5

Total Downgrades: 10

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 54.70%; Hold 38.16%; Sell 7.14%

For the week ending Friday 23 April, there were five upgrades and ten downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

There were no material changes to forecast target prices for the week.

Despite retaining a Sell on Unibail Rodamco-Westfield, stockbroker Citi expects a rebound in 2022 earnings. This was enough to ensure the company headed the list last week for the largest percentage gain in earnings forecasts by brokers in the FNArena database. However, after assuming a capital raise during 2023-25, the broker calculates earnings will decline by an average -5% over the period.

Sims was next after FY21 earnings guidance was approximately 65% above the top of the range of consensus expectations, according to Credit Suisse. The latest trading update showed Morgan Stanley improved intake volumes in the third quarter. There was also an improvement in gross margin owing to higher scrap prices and margin management.

Audinate also hit the high notes by setting a new quarterly revenue record, driven by continued strength of chips, cards and modules. Looking forward, Morgan Stanley expects corporate to drive results and a demand rebound in higher education.

Earnings expectations were also on the up last week for Megaport. Management confirmed 80m in FY21 revenue, which implies to Morgans a meaningful re-acceleration in fourth quarter sales. The broker feels this should awaken investor interest. Less sanguine views emanated from both UBS and Ord Minnett after reflecting upon third quarter results that were in-line and softer than expected, respectively, compared to in-house forecasts.

The five brokers on the FNArena database that updated research on Eagers Automotive last week were impressed by the first quarter trading result. Ord Minnett explains the company is benefiting from industry tailwinds with constrained original equipment manufacturer supply driving gross margins higher. It's now expected this dynamic will continue for much of 2021.

Coronado Global Resources was the worst performer in terms of percentage adjustments to earnings forecasts by brokers last week. Talk from Morgans of the need to extend debt covenant waivers does not inspire confidence. However, Macquarie remains positive on the outlook for metallurgical coal. This view is informed by buoyant steel demand and the fact seaborne prices are converging towards Chinese import prices.

Frustration ruled at Morgans due to ongoing faulting issues at Whitehaven Coal’s Narrabri mine. The broker feels the company should be fully leveraging the current spike in high calorific value coal prices. Consequently, the analyst’s FY21 earnings (EBITDA) forecasts were lowered by -30% on lower revenue and higher costs.

Senex Energy’s March quarter production was a little weaker than Macquarie expected while the Atlas project reached nameplate in February. The potential for government intervention in the east coast gas market and the coal seam gas (CSG) well performance are considered key risks to the outlook. The broker lowered operating earnings estimates by -13-14% across FY21-23 to reflect a slower ramp up in CSG production compared with prior forecasts.

Finally, after six brokers reviewed March quarter production for Western Areas, the average earnings estimates of all all seven brokers on the FNArena database fell around -30%.

Upgrade

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED ((BOQ)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 5/1/0

Bank Of Queensland is improving the performance of its mortgage franchise without sacrificing margins, observes Morgan Stanley.

The first half result showed an earlier-than-expected return to growth in the bank's core blue housing loans. This gives the broker confidence that Bank Of Queensland can grow at circa 1.5x in FY21. FY21-22 earnings forecasts have been upgraded by circa 2-3%.

The broker thinks the proposed acquisition of ME Bank provides scale benefits and geographic diversification but is not convinced it materially improves growth prospects.

Morgan Stanley upgrades to Overweight from Equal-Weight with the target rising to $10 from $9.60. Industry view: In-line.

DEXUS ((DXS)) Upgrade to Overweight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 4/1/1

Morgan Stanley believes fears around the future of office have been overplayed and thinks net absorption and rent trajectory may be nearing a trough. It's considered this may lead to a re-rating of Dexus. The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Equal-weight.

The analyst's target rises to $11.70 from $8.25, driven by forecast incentives in the terminal year declining to 20%-25% from 30%

previously. Additional factors were the recent $120m buyback and a long-term occupancy assumption of 95% versus 90% previously.

Industry View: In-line.

GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED ((GXY)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/2/1

Galaxy Resources and Orocobre have agreed to merge and create a $4bn lithium producer that will be positioned to produce around 10% of global lithium production. Orocobre shareholders would end up owning 54.2% of the merged company and Galaxy Resources' the remainder.

Credit Suisse finds the tie-up entirely logical although there are limited financial synergies on offer because of the different operating locations and modest corporate overheads. The transaction is all about growth and scale.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform and the target is raised to $3.75 from $2.10.

HUB24 LIMITED ((HUB)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 5/0/0

The March quarter update was slightly better than Ord Minnett expected, amid continued strength in platform flows. As organic growth is better than peers, the broker upgrades to Accumulate from Hold.

While most of the attention has been on the three recent acquisitions, Ord Minnett envisages new appeal in the core business. Target is raised to $26 from $24.

WESTERN AREAS NL ((WSA)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 5/2/0