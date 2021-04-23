Next Week At A Glance – 26-30 Apr 2021

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The question for next week locally is can 7000 for the ASX200 be left behind? A lot will depend on a tetchy Wall Street, though there is another flood of local quarterly updates next week that may have an impact.

Given heightened concerns regarding inflation, next week’s Australian March quarter CPI numbers on Wednesday will be closely watched. PPI numbers follow on Friday.

We’ll also see March quarter import/export prices, a preliminary look at March trade, and March private sector credit.

It’s a big week economically in the US.

Monthly data include durable goods orders, consumer confidence, house prices, trade and PCE inflation. The Fed will hold a policy meeting with the statement due on the Thursday following the first estimate of March quarter GDP.

The eurozone will also post a GDP estimate on Friday.

China will report April PMIs on Friday – the end of the month.

The slew of quarterly reports includes more from the resource sectors along with supermarket sales numbers and others beside.

Quarterly earnings results will be posted by Cimic Group ((CIM)) and ResMed ((RMD)).

Atlas Arteria ((ALX)), Iluka Resources ((ILU)), AMP ((AMP)) and Oil Search ((OSH)) hold AGMs.

