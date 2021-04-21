Significant Re-pricing Ahead For Industrial Assets

Australia | Apr 21 2021

An implied flat 4% capitalisation rate on the $3.8bn bid for Milestone’s unlisted Australian industrials portfolio marks an inflection point for the valuation of REITs with industrials assets exposure

-Acquisition of Milestone Logistics at unprecedented flat 4% capitalisation rate to have broad implications

-Value of industrial assets will rise significantly if priced at similar 4% rate

-Banks are re-weighting loan-books to capture logistics tailwinds

-Overweight ratings for three industrial REITs leveraged to industrial dynamics

By Mark Story

A watershed deal purported to be the biggest ever direct real estate transaction in Australia has signaled what some brokers expect to be a tectonic shift in the re-pricing for the industrial asset class.

As first revealed in the AFR on 18th April, one of Asia Pacific’s top logistics real estate investors, ESR, has agreed to pay around $3.8bn for Blackstone’s Milestone Logistics unlisted Australian industrials portfolio comprising warehouses, distribution centres and business parks. The deal is expected to be completed prior to June 30.

The US fund management giant, Blackstone has opted to sell Milestone to ESR rather than proceed with an IPO on the ASX.

Had Milestone listed, it would have been the largest listed logistics portfolio by size in Australia or New Zealand, with 1.4 million square metres of gross lettable area. Tenants include Australian retail major Woolworths, shipping firm Toll Group and Caterpillar dealer WestTrac, plus Michigan-based Lineage Logistics — the world’s largest cold storage firm.

It’s understood the bid implied a flat 4% capitalisation rate, which assumes ESR expects to make about 4% a year on the assets. Valuation work was done by Savills. There was no external financial adviser or investment bank involved.

Commenting on the deal, Phil Pearce CEO of ESR Australia told AFR’s Street Talk that one of the attractions to Milestone was site coverage on the portfolio which at 38% is really low. “When we build out a warehouse, typically it would take up 50 to 60 per cent of the site,” Pearce was quoted.

Re-weighting to logistics

ANZ Banking Group ((ANZ)), Japan’s MUFG, Singapore’s United Overseas Bank and Asian heavyweight Standard Chartered are expected to stump up north of $2bn to help ESR take control of the logistics sites.

This suggests to brokers that banks (also long retail and office sector buildings) are following big traditional Australian property investors, and re-weighting their loan-books to capture some of the tailwinds behind logistics sites. The most notable of these tailwinds is the continued ascent of e-commerce over the past year as consumers changed shopping habits to get through the covid pandemic.

Adding to the headwinds for the office sector is a substantial reduction in demand for office space in the short term. Reduced expectations over the medium term are expected to see vacancy rates increase above 10% in Sydney/Melbourne over the medium term.

JP Morgan believes this benchmark sale (of Milestone’s asset) reflects exceptional demand for the (industrial) asset class and a significant re-pricing in Australia’s industrial property sector. The broker notes, the average industrial cap REIT for the listed REITs was 5.2% as at December 2020.

Before this transaction, JP Morgan had been assuming a further 20% of upside to Industrial book values. The broker has Overweight rating on the three industrial REITs it believes have the most leveraged exposures to the continued positive industrial dynamics.

These include: Pure play Centuria Industrial REIT ((CIP)) - with $2.6bn portfolio on 5.0% cap rate - listed fund managers Goodman Group ((GMG)) - $17.8bn of Australian industrial assets under management (AUM) - and Charter Hall Group ((CHC)) - $12.2bn in AUM.

Broader implications for industrial property

Morgan Stanley believes an implied flat 4% capitalisation rate on the Milestone bid, coupled with downward pressure on industrial property cap rates are relevant data-points for the stocks with industrials exposure in the broker’s universe.