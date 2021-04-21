Origin Draws The Short Straw On Gas

Australia | 10:00 AM

One of them had to give way in the dispute between Beach Energy and Origin Energy over gas pricing, and it was the latter that ended up downgrading guidance

-Market not heeding consistent earnings warnings from Origin Energy

-Subdued electricity markets meet up with higher gas procurement costs

-Further risk of price reviews for the Cooper Basin portfolio



By Eva Brocklehurst

After Beach Energy ((BPT)) and Origin Energy ((ORG)) thrashed out an agreement for gas prices in Victoria's arbitration courts the latter has had to issue an -8% downgrade to energy markets guidance.

Origin Energy has downgraded FY21 operating earnings (EBITDA) guidance to $940-1020m, implying an adverse outcome from arbitration. Part of this downgrade to guidance was attributed to the price review and the rest to subdued energy demand and pricing.

Morgans lowers FY21 estimates for energy market operating earnings to $980m, primarily because of the higher gas costs, having already carried a conservative electricity margin forecast.

Ord Minnett suggests the market is still not heeding consistent warnings from Origin, as consensus seems to expect earnings to double in the next two years. Overly optimistic estimates are considered by the broker to be a major driver of the stock's de-rating that occurred in 2020.

Natural gas gross profit is expected to decline because of higher procurement costs and increases in the Japan-Korea market index, as well as lower volumes and prices on commercial and industrial sales which reflect the current subdued market conditions domestically.

Origin has signalled mild weather has caused energy demand to slump, which provides less opportunity for its generation fleet to take advantage of volatile electricity prices, and has warned once again that lower wholesale electricity prices and higher gas procurement costs are going to have a material impact on profitability in FY22-23.

Credit Suisse does its valuation check after the update and calculates that at the current share price, the energy markets equity value is $0.19 and FY22/23 free cash flow forecasts ex APLNG are less than 1%.

The broker assesses prices and volumes in electricity & gas all seem to be worsening for Origin, reducing gas gross margin estimates to allow for the arbitration outcome as well as gas and electricity sales volumes.

On a macro basis, Macquarie believes the negative earning cycle for Origin has further to go, although expects a base will emerge in FY22 as earnings are sourced from more traditional retailing, along with risk management. Structurally weaker earnings are enhancing the need for debt reduction and dependence on oil hedging to remove volatility, the broker points out.

Origin had been the best performer in energy markets since February, Goldman Sachs notes, but this downgrade has brought the stock back in line with the rest of the sector. This reinforces the broker's view that FY22 will be a trough year for energy markets and a recovery is likely from 2023.

The rebound in oil prices over the past six months should deliver capital management in FY22 with an improving outlook and Goldman Sachs, not one of the seven stockbrokers monitored daily on the FNArena database, retains a Buy rating with a $6.50 target.

With Beach Energy the winner in this dispute, Citi upgrades FY21-23 earnings estimates by 13-17% but is still unable to reconcile that company's five-year cash flow guidance of $2.1bn compared with its estimate of $1.53bn, suspecting there is risk of a downgrade to guidance from Beach Energy at the August result.

Arbitration Outcome

Based on the disclosure by Beach Energy that the arbitrated gas price is around $9.30/GJ, brokers calculate Origin Energy's assumptions were -$2-3/GJ out of the money for the gas it procures from the Otway portfolio.

Origin has another 8PJ of gas supply from Beach's Cooper Basin portfolio which is under price review and facing a similar risk. The gas supply from both these reviews makes up around 20% of total gas portfolio demand for Origin and pricing outcomes are likely to cut gross profit a further -$30-40m for FY21 and -$60-80m from FY22.