Narrabri’s Faults Dog Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal has been unable to take full advantage of strong coal prices as it encounters further faulting at Narrabri

-Narrabri faults drag production/sales lower

-Similarly difficult June quarter likely

-Yet longer term cash flow projections are intact



By Eva Brocklehurst

Problems affecting the coal seams at Narrabri have again reared up for Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)). The company has experienced two weeks of lost production and damage to the longwall that requires a further two weeks of downtime for repairs.

Furthermore, damage to the major port of Newcastle caused by floods has also meant production and sales were weaker than expected in the March quarter. The company has lowered FY21 guidance by -3% to 20.6-21.4mt.

Guidance for Gunnedah and Maules Creek is unchanged while Narrabri production has been downgraded to 4.5-4.9mt. Cost guidance has increased to $73-75/t from $69-72/t. This was not the company's finest quarter, Shaw and Partners asserts. Yet the broker does not believe the issues at Narrabri are irreversible and the negative impact on pricing is not permanent.

Shaw suspects Narrabri will not be performing at its best into year-end while upside is around a year away. Citi also envisages more operating disappointments for Narrabri over the next year, assessing Whitehaven Coal is a deep-value play but not for the fainthearted.

Macquarie increases forecast losses for FY21 to -$62m and remains cautious about the outlook for thermal coal, although acknowledges there is upside to estimates in a spot price scenario.

The broker also points out Whitehaven does not sell a large amount of thermal coal to China and therefore its volumes have been less affected by Chinese import restrictions on Australian coal.

Yet the import restriction has negatively affected the price for 5500 calorie thermal and metallurgical (coking) coal. The issues at Narrabri have meant an increase in low quality coal sales which, in turn, means the discount to benchmark prices has increased to -12% for thermal coal.

Narrabri

A downgrade to production guidance at Narrabri follows a previous downgrade in February. Cost expectations have also increased. Given lower production in the March quarter Whitehaven drew down on inventory in order to boost sales.

The Narrabri longwall has experienced persistent faults since November, damaging equipment, and there is a corresponding impact on Whitehaven's earnings, just as the company should be enjoying a spike in quality coal prices.

Morgans downgrades estimates for FY21 by -30% on a combination of lower revenue and higher costs. Confidence has taken a hit as well and this risks Narrabri's value being discounted until production and costs have stabilised.

Still, the broker considers the stock oversold as the market is inferring zero value for Narrabri, which is an overstatement of the issues. A -20% cut to second half output Narrabri will hit cost guidance by -5% in FY21 and this also includes the need to refurbish key components because of wear and tear.

Hence, the June quarter appears similarly difficult although the company expects improvements in FY22 because of better drilling delineation of seam structures. The broker believes those looking at the fundamentals will discount profitability until at least the technical issues are ironed out.

This also delays the potential for any upside to the dividend. The company will also be unable to fully leverage the spike in prices until the shallow mining in the longwall panel 203 is achieved, in around 18 months.