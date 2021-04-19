Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 19, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 10:58 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

MMM MARLEY SPOON AG

Consumer Products & Services - Overnight Price: $3.08

Sequoia rates ((MMM)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Sequoia initiates coverage on Marley Spoon AG with a Buy rating and a target price of $3.96.

Marley Spoon is a subscription-based weekly meal kit provider founded in Germany in 2014. A meal kit is a box delivered directly to the customer and includes the required ingredients to cook the meals along with step-by-step recipe instructions.

Marley Spoon currently services customers in 8 countries across 3 three continents and has delivered over 92m meals since its launch.

Sequoia estimates Marley Spoon's revenue will grow by 15-27% over 2021-23 and also expects a normalisation in net new customer additions and order frequency in the second half.

This report was published on April 6, 2021.

Target price is $3.96 Current Price is $3.08 Difference: $0.88

If MMM meets the Sequoia target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Sequoia forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.81 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 381.19.

Forecast for FY22:

Sequoia forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.56 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.97.

This company reports in EUR. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

NTO NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $2.87

Bell Potter rates ((NTO)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Bell Potter initiates coverage on Nitro Services with a Buy rating and a target price of $3.10.

Nitro Software is a global document productivity software company offering a suite of products built to enable digital workflows. The company’s core offering, the Nitro Productivity Suite, comprises three key products: Nitro Pro, Nitro Sign and Nitro Analytics.

The company is an established player in the global document productivity software market and has been successfully competing against more entrenched providers like Adobe and DocuSign, points out the broker.

This report was published on April 9, 2021.

Target price is $3.10 Current Price is $2.87 Difference: $0.23

If NTO meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 14.75 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 19.46.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 11.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.39.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WGO WARREGO ENERGY LTD

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.23

Canaccord Genuity rates ((WGO)) as Buy (1) -

In what Canaccord Genuity believes is a large de-risking event for West Erregulla 4 well (WE4), 'very good' gas intercepts were made in the all-important Kingia (around 75% of the resource). The target price rises to $0.42 from $0.40 and the Buy rating is unchanged.

Separately, spot prices are up 21% year-to-date to US$4.53/GJ and the regulator's base case suggests a shortfall by 2023-24. With LNG mega projects continuing to flounder, the broker sees a market window for WE expansion.

This report was published on April 9, 2021.

Target price is $0.42 Current Price is $0.23 Difference: $0.19

If WGO meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 83% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 38.33.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 46.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WSP WHISPIR LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $3.21

Shaw and Partners rates ((WSP)) as Buy (1) -

Whispir has announced a predicted annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $6.8m will be added over the next two quarters, but Shaw and Partners warns this growth will not be linear.

The broker predicts steady underlying growth for the cloud-based communications platform over the next two quarters, but expects a -$2.6m drag on headline ARR growth in the second quarter which will reverse with $3.9m growth in the slightly longer third quarter.

Allowing around nine months for new customers to embed the platform into business practices, customers signed in the last twelve months are indicative of recurring revenue moving forward, and based on these numbers the broker finds ARR predictions to be conservative.

With Whispir aiming for 25-30% of its annual recurring revenue to come from North America by the end of the 2023 financial year, the upskilling of the sales team over the past year will be put to the test as sales are expected to greatly increase in the next twelve to eighteen months to meet the target.

Buy rating is retained and the target price of $5.20 remains the same.

This report was published on April 12, 2021.

Target price is $5.20 Current Price is $3.21 Difference: $1.99

If WSP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 62% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 49.38.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 54.41.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

XTE XTEK LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.57

Taylor Collison rates ((XTE)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Taylor Collison points out Xtek has developed proprietary business lines in the defence sector for both body armour and SUAS (XTatlas) which are now being monetised.

The company is in the process of moving from a distributor of military equipment to a manufacturer of its own proprietary products that, in the broker's view, will boost profit margins and result in higher and more consistent revenues.

Taylor Collison notes the underlying demand for Xtek's products continues to be solid led by defence spending that has proven resilient to economic cycles despite the current covid environment.

Buy rating retained.

This report was published on April 7, 2021.

Current Price is $0.57. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 71.25.

Forecast for FY22:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 43.85.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface. This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

As part of emerging new trends overseas, The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition also includes providers of sponsored research. Readers should bear in mind, sponsored research, while not necessarily of lower quality, has the embedded complication that the company that is the subject of the research has paid for this research. Providers of sponsored research that can potentially be included in this Report are Breakaway Research, Edison Investment Research, Independent Investment Research, NDF Research, Pitt Street Research, and TMT Analytics.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.