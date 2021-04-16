The Wrap: Telcos, Insurance, REITs, Wealth Platforms

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Telcos: Earnings inflection for Telstra/TPG

UBS' Buy ratings on Telstra ((TLS)), with a $3.70 price target, and TPG telecom ((TPG)), with a $7.60 price target, are premised on the broker’s expectation that both stocks could be entering a period of strong sustained free cash flow (FCF) generation. Underscoring UBS’ outlook is the expectation of an underlying earnings inflecting though to FY23.

Given the recent underperformance of TPG Telecom following ex-chairman David Teoh's resignation, the stock is the top pick within UBS’ telecommunications coverage. However, the broker sees a higher degree of risk to its forecasts.

UBS also remains positive on Telstra and has increased its medium term (FY25+) dividend per share (DPS) forecast to 17cps.

The broker’s view for both Telstra and TPG is premised on industry returns inflecting and sustaining over the medium term. But with the strong free cash flow outlook, UBS notes there may be an incentive to compete on price to take market share at some stage in the medium term.

Key drivers

Numerous factors contributing to this outlook are a relatively rational mobile competitive environment, the removal of NBN headwinds (including costs associated with NBN migrations & running parallel ADSL networks), and a rebound in covid-induced headwinds. Then there are additional drivers, including optionality from NBN bypass/other 5G business cases, and cost reduction programs (including TPG-Vodafone merger synergies).

UBS expects capital intensity to fall following the completion of 5G network rollouts. Having investigated the cash flow profiles for Telstra and TPG over the medium term, UBS sees potentially six years of sustained FCFs significantly above earnings from FY23 in the absence of growth investment opportunities.

Telstra

While UBS understands the importance of Telstra's dividend, particularly for retail investors, the broker thinks the telco should resist the temptation to permanently move to a FCF-based dividend framework. This is because spectrum auctions beyond explicit forecast years (FY28-FY30) may require significant cash outlays (dependent on the structure of these licences, including the duration/terms of payments).

The broker also thinks its unlikely sufficient franking credits can be generated to sustain a fully franked dividend above earnings per share (EPS) over the medium to long term. Then there’s the issue of financial flexibility which UBS suggests should be maintained to allow Telstra to invest in new growth opportunities should they arise.

The broker notes that with the proceeds from any potential sell-down in TowerCo to be utilised for a combination of debt reductions and share buybacks, a transaction could simplistically be seen as swapping financial leverage for operating leverage. By proportionately capitalising TowerCo's leases, the broker believes the value accretion from any partial TowerCo sell-down should be measured against a share buyback financed by debt involving an equivalent increase in leverage.

Even relative to UBS’s bull case TowerCo sale scenario ($5.4bn enterprise value), the broker estimates it may be slightly (less than 1%) more EPS accretive for Telstra to undertake a share buyback. However, UBS acknowledges this does not factor any potential value uplift to Telstra’s share price due to the equity market valuing these assets on a higher multiple.

5G-led earnings upside

UBS expects Telstra to be the first to benefit via direct 5G monetisation in the consumer segement. Given its excess network capacity, the broker expects the benefits to TPG Telecom from 5G are potentially more long-dated and fixed wireless access (FWA) led. UBS also notes that TPG should eventually benefit from a much stronger post-covid rebound relative to peers.

The broker believes investors are still largely valuing Telstra on a dividend yield (~16c DPS on a 5% net dividend yield), which the broker suspects undervalues the telco infrastructure assets, and does not fully capture incremental improvements in the earnings outlook.

When it comes to TPG, UBS thinks investors should focus less on the short-term covid-induced earnings dip, and evaluate the telco on a normalised earnings profile. The broker thinks TPG can lift 2020 earnings (EBITDA) of $1.8bn back to over $2bn by 2022.

Supermarkets: Online and offline margin gap to close

Macquarie believe online grocery retailing can reach 15% of the market by 2026 if current growth trajectories are maintained. This channel is significantly margin dilutive, with delivery and pick-up costs dragging down profitability.

However, the broker believes online margins can be improved by automation, monetising a fat tail of stock keeping units (SKUs), lowering wastage, monetising virtual shelf space, and driving click & collect.

Macquarie expects Woolworths' ((WOW)) faster rollout of its network and its proximity to customer to provide the group a formidable platform to defend its market position.

However, the broker believes Coles ((COL)) extensive product offering (60,000 SKUs), freshness of product, and near perfect levels of order fulfillment should lead to significant customer satisfaction. But this assumes the group can convince customers to come across once the system becomes operational in 2023.

Online profitability

Macquarie now believes online groceries have the potential to be as profitable as the offline channel if well managed and alternative ways of monetising the network are utilised. The broker notes that recent performance of Coles' ((COL)) Ocado-based customer fulfillment centre suggests volume and monetising virtual shelf space are the key ingredients to a profitable online channel.

The current margin differential between online and bricks & mortar supermarket margins is around 500bps. Macquarie notes that online offerings at present don’t have the scale to fractionalise pick-up costs. Customers are also reluctant to pay either for delivery, or pay higher prices online than in-store.

However, Macquarie believes Ocado demonstrated with its FY20 results that a number of key drivers could close the gap versus traditional bricks & mortar supermarket retailing margins. Key drivers the broker is referring to include: A mix of higher gross margin through wider pricing on a fat tail of products, higher turnover fractionalising pick-up costs, lower spoilage rates delivered by efficient inventory management, and charging manufacturers for virtual shelf space.

While Macquarie expects it to take years to be able to pick a winning online strategy, the broker believe that the partnership with Takeoff affords Woolworths a significant head start with embedding customer behaviour and lowering the cost of serving online customers. Once the full offering from Ocado is operational, Macquarie also expects Coles to be better equipped to retain online customers.

Insurance: Catastrophe budget blowout

While new home pricing retained around 7% year-on-year growth in the March-21 quarter, Morgan Stanley thinks insurers need to sustain this pricing given rising catastrophe costs and reinsurance.

Both Insurance Group Australia ((IAG)) and Suncorp Group ((SUN)) are now likely to exceed their FY21 catastrophe budgets, with Morgan Stanley estimating FY22 catastrophe budgets of $700m for IAG (up $40m year on year) and $980m for Suncorp (up $30m year on year).

However, the broker sees risk that IAG’s catastrophe budget rises by even more, given it has exceeded its budget by more than Suncorp in recent years, which had a large rise in FY21.

Morgan Stanley notes that IAG and Suncorp have both been using aggregate covers in recent years to stabilise their catastrophe costs. The broker thinks reinsurance pricing will rise again on July 1, particularly on loss-making Australian aggregate covers which are an issue at a global level.

Based on the broker’s index, domestic motor pricing on new policies increased just over 5% year on year in the March-21 quarter, up from around 4.5% in the December-20 quarter. While this is driven mainly by the recent normalisation in motor loss outlook with a rebound in driving activity. Morgan Stanley thinks insurers may also be pulling the pricing lever in motor to make up for rising input costs in home.

The broker has Equal-weight ratings on both IAG and Suncorp , and price targets of $5.00, and $11.10 respectively.

REITs: Passive yield stocks, attractive valuations

Based on its evaluation of strategic opportunity versus relative valuation, Jarden initiates coverage on seven passive/rent-collecting REITs, and assumse coverage of Homeco Daily Needs REIT ((HDN)) with the 12-month target price rising to $1.55 from $1.50.

The broker has a Buy rating on Centuria Industrial REIT ((CIP)) and Homeco Daily Needs, Overweight on Shopping Centres Australasia ((SCP)), Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT ((CQE)) and Arena REIT ((ARF)), Neutral on Centuria Office REIT ((COF)), Underweight on Aventus Group ((AVN)), and a Sell rating on BWP Trust ((BWP)).

Jarden prefers exposure to non-discretionary retail through Homeco, Shopping Centres and Charter Hall Retail ((CQR)), based on these stocks' ability to boost growth with developments and acquisitions.

The broker likes the Childcare/Social Infrastructure thematic and favours Arena for its development-based approach and Charter Hall Social Infrastructure for broadening into the wider social infrastructure space.

Jarden also prefers exposure to commercial through Centuria Industrial, which the broker expects to benefit from the strong growth in logistics/e-commerce/supply chain efficiency theme.

After -5% year to date underperformance for the sector, Jarden believe passive yield stocks offer attractive valuation, with 14% weighted average total shareholder return (TSR), 5.8% dividend yield and 4.2% 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in funds from operations.

Also adding to attractive valuations is strong support from demand for real assets, ample balance sheet capacity to invest in value-add acquisitions or developments, and downside risk protection from the potential for restructuring and/or potential M&A activity.

Despite concerns around rising bond yields, Jarden acknowledges that the recent rise in bond yields has not helped sector performance. But the broker highlights that bond yields are still well below five- and ten-year average levels.

Jarden also believes the exceptional low levels of recent bond yields was never reflected in valuations.

The broker also notes that spreads of sector cap rates and dividend yields over bond yields remain high, and that demand for real assets seems unaffected by the recent moves in yields. Jarden expects the sector to benefit from rising inflation if this is the driver behind rising bond yields, and ultimately remains cautious on the outlook for growth and inflation, supporting its lower-for-longer thesis.

While the A-REIT sector has underperformed the S&P/ASX200 by -4.25% over the last three months and 7.5% over the last six months (despite strong earnings and upgrades to forecasts), Jarden believes this is mainly driven by the significant increase in US and Australian ten-year bond yields since their trough in August 2020.

The broker also notes that demand for real assets seems unaffected by the recent rise in bond yields, and based on recent transactions, the demand and pricing for Australian real assets remains at record high levels. If inflation is the driver behind higher bond yields, Jarden expects the sector to benefit.

While Jarden doesn’t expect a significant increase in structural inflation beyond the current covid recovery, the broker notes that the sector/asset class has historically been a good inflation hedge in a rising growth environment.

REIT Fund managers

Due to them being well capitalised, with significant operating leverage, and growing appetite for alternative assets, Jarden believe it's a good time to be investing in fund manager REITs.

Also underscoring Jarden’s preference for active REITs over passive REITs in the current environment is the strong demand for real assets returning in Australia as we cycle covid lows -- $12bn was transacted in the fourth quarter 2020 versus $14.4bn combined for the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter 2020.

As a result, the broker is initiating coverage on Centuria Capital Group ((CNI)) at Overweight and resuming coverage of Home Consortium ((HMC)) at Overweight (was Neutral).

This accompanies Jarden’s recent initiations on Charter Hall Group ((CHC)) and Goodman Group ((GMG)) with Buy and Underweight ratings respectively remaining unchanged. While pricing looks elevated on face value, the broker believes the significant tailwinds and scalable and repeatable business model will drive outperformance.

Jarden prefers exposure to the REIT fund managers through Charter Hall Group based on superior funds under management growth.

Aussie equities: Little to fear from US tax hike

Macquarie suspects the positive impact of higher US infrastructure spend on industrial metals could outweigh the negative from a US tax hike for listed Australian stocks.