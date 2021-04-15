The Short Report – 15 Apr 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:21 AM

Summary:

Week ending April 8, 2021.

By Greg Peel

After some typical book-squaring argie-bargie at the end of the last quarter, the new quarter saw an opening week rally for the ASX200 straight through 6800 resistance and on to 7000, where it has since hit a brick wall.

Short activity continues to remain muted, but for a couple of moves.

With the vaccine rollout in Australia being (a) a complete balls-up and (b) hampered by contract reneging in Europe, the possibility of reopening the international border this year has further diminished and new waves of covid variants in parts of the world (India most relevant to Australia) are not helping either.

So once again travel-related stocks are under pressure, and the shorters’ favourite whipping boy – Webjet ((WEB)) – saw its shorts jump back up to 14.0% last week from 12.2% the week before.

The only other move of note was that of Resolute Mining ((RSG)), which saw its shorts rise to 8.7% from 7.8%. Given this is not quite a one percentage point move, it doesn’t qualify as a “Mover & Shaker”, but as there is a story behind the move, see below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
WEB   14.0

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only.

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

