The Overnight Report: Rotation Rotation

Daily Market Reports | 9:05 AM

This story features ZIP CO LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: Z1P

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 6955.00 – 38.00 – 0.54% S&P ASX 200 7023.10 + 46.20 0.66% S&P500 4124.66 – 16.93 – 0.41% Nasdaq Comp 13857.84 – 138.26 – 0.99% DJIA 33730.89 + 53.62 0.16% S&P500 VIX 16.99 + 0.34 2.04% US 10-year yield 1.64 + 0.02 0.92% USD Index 91.63 – 0.21 – 0.23% FTSE100 6939.58 + 49.09 0.71% DAX30 15209.15 – 25.21 – 0.17%

By Greg Peel

Are we there yet?

There was stumble on the open but the ASX200 did follow the futures’ lead by smashing through 7000 and running up to 7021 by lunchtime yesterday, only to be met by enemy forces coming hard the other way.

An hour later the index was back under 7000 but the troops regrouped, and by the close the enemy had been defeated. Or so it seemed. A weaker S&P500 overnight has our futures down -38 this morning – implying back under 7000.

Tech led sector gains once again (+2.0%) on Nasdaq strength and a rekindled interest in BNPL since Zip Co’s ((Z1P)) update on Tuesday. And wouldn’t you know, Zip is now in a trading halt pending a capital raising. Do I hear a “told you so” from UBS?

The real strength for the index yesterday nonetheless came from healthcare (+1.3%) and materials (+1.2%). Investors do not see vaccine issues as a problem for licensed manufacturer CSL ((CSL)), while in materials, Tuesday’s general rotation out of resource sectors reversed yesterday without a lot of movement in commodity prices.

Energy only clawed back 0.1% but wait for today – WTI is up 5% overnight.

Aside from a return to the big miners, the materials sector was buoyed by a rise in gold price and, in the case of Resolute Mining ((RSG)), a 14.9% gain on news the Ghanaian government has reversed the freezing of Resolute’s mining lease.

But lithium miners were in the spotlight yesterday after Macquarie raised its forecasts for lithium demand and prices and, subsequently, lithium miners. Mineral Resources ((MIN)) is the broker’s top pick in the space, and it rose 6.5%. Galaxy Resources ((GXY)) was nonetheless the standout in jumping 8.3%, albeit on an additional reserve increase, but is not in the index.

Consumer discretionary was the next best performer (+0.8%) along with REITs (+0.8%) on an April consumer confidence survey Westpac described as “an extraordinary result”.

The confidence index leapt 6.2% to 118.8, from 111.8 in March. Bear in mind anything over 100 implies optimism. Westpac chief economist Bill Evans noted “The Index is now at its highest level since August 2010 when Australia’s post-GFC rebound and mining boom were in full swing,” and “From my own perspective I considered that there was a reasonable case for the Index to pull back reflecting developments since the March survey,” noting JobKeeper ended mid-March and the vaccine rollout has been disappointing.

There was not a lot happening in other sectors, although all did close in the green. The Australian ten-year bond rate fell -6bps to 1.74% to provide an extra fillip for growth stocks.

But as noted, Wall Street flipped around last night in rotation terms and the S&P is down an overdue -0.4%, so today will be all about will 7000 hold?

About Face

On Tuesday night the Dow fell slightly as the Nasdaq rallied and the S&P split the difference with +0.3%. Last night the Dow rose slightly as the Nasdaq fell and the S&P split the difference with -0.4%. Rotation flips are becoming an almost daily affair as investors try to figure out where to go from these lofty valuations.

The day began with earnings beats from all of Goldman Sachs (Dow), JPMorgan (Dow) and Wells Fargo, firing up the financials sector.

The International Energy Agency has also raised its global oil demand forecast for 2021, now seeing a 5.7m barrels per day increase over 2020 to 96.7mbpd. This report was released around the same time data showed a third straight weekly drop in US inventories.

WTI crude has subsequently jumped almost 5%, and it was a good day for the energy sector.

These two cyclical sectors drove the day’s rotation out of growth.

The big event mid-session was nonetheless the listing of the world’s largest crypto currency exchange, Coinbase. The company was founded in 2012 and was last night briefly valued at over US$100bn, with one of the founders being the majority shareholder. Not bad for ten years’ work.

He also bought his first bitcoin for US$6.

Coinbase undertook a “direct listing” rather than an IPO, implying trading simply moves on-market from previously being traded in the private market. There was no offer price, just a “reference price” based on where the stock had been changing hands prior. The stock ultimately closed down -13% from its first traded price on listing, which makes it look like a fizzer, but 30% up on the reference price, so no worries there.

Coinbase sceptics point out the company makes its money from hefty crypto trading fees – let’s call it brokerage – which simply will not last once competition in the space heats up (See: BNPL). Comparisons have been drawn with the excitement of the first virtual stock broker to be listed back in the late nineties – Etrade – which began with a $20 per trade fee and watched as competitors finally pushed that to zero last year.

The acquisition by Morgan Stanley saved the day last October.

With Coinbase excitement out of the way, attention turns back to further US earnings results this week and then the avalanche that begins next week.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1736.40 – 9.40 – 0.54% Silver (oz) 25.40 + 0.07 0.28% Copper (lb) 4.05 + 0.01 0.30% Aluminium (lb) 1.04 + 0.01 1.34% Lead (lb) 0.89 + 0.01 0.63% Nickel (lb) 7.40 + 0.03 0.37% Zinc (lb) 1.27 + 0.03 2.11% West Texas Crude 63.15 + 2.97 4.94% Brent Crude 66.28 + 2.31 3.61% Iron Ore (t) 172.65 + 0.30 0.17%

The pop in the zinc price overnight is attributed to the drop in price earlier in the week sparking up demand on the LME.

The US ten-year bond yield only ticked up a point last night and the US dollar index fell -0.2%, but the gold price has come off again.

The Aussie ten-year yield fell -6 points and the greenback fell only -0.2% but the Aussie has bounced back a full 1% to US$0.7726, with only the oil price providing any sort of impetus.

Forex traders must have been short again.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -38 points or -0.5%. Futures traders have suddenly lost their optimism.

Australia’s March job numbers are out today which will tell some of, but not all of, the end of JobKeeper tale.

The US will see important industrial production and retail sales numbers and around the globe, April manufacturing PMI estimates will be flashed.

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) reports earnings today.

Transurban ((TCL)) provides quarterly traffic numbers while Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) leads out the quarterly production report season for resource stocks.

Santos ((STO)) and Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) hold their AGMs.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BSL Bluescope Steel Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett GXY Galaxy Resources Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform Macquarie HUB HUB24 Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie MAI Mainstream Group Holdings Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett NCM Newcrest Mining Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett NWL Netwealth Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie ORE Orocobre Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett PTM Platinum Asset Management Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse SBM St Barbara Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett TAH Tabcorp Holdings Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse Z1P Zip Co Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms