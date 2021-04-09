Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Apr 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:14 AM

By Greg Peel

Wall Street went a bit quiet this week although the trend remained steadily upward. The mood might change next week when the March quarter earnings season begins. At this stage results are “expected to surprise to the upside”.

Yes, I’m forever expecting surprises.

It’s also a busy week for US economic data next week, albeit crammed into the back end, beginning with the Fed Beige Book on Wednesday. The next two days see industrial production, retail sales, housing sentiment, housing starts, consumer sentiment, the Empire and Philly Fed activity reports and, along with others around the globe, a flash estimate of April manufacturing PMI.

China will release its preferred GDP result for the March quarter on Friday along with monthly industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment numbers.

Locally we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys and on Thursday, the March jobs numbers. JobKeeper ended mid-March.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting on Wednesday.

On the local market, ex-divs are now but a trickle but we’re beginning to see early quarterly reports and AGMs.

Quarterly reporters next week include Challenger ((CGF)) and Auckland International Airport ((AIA)) while AGMs will be held by Cimic Group ((CIM)) and Hotel Property Investments ((HPI)).

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) reports earnings on Thursday.

