Fortescue: Recovery Underway?

Technicals | 10:28 AM

The S&P500 Index is breaking to new highs but our local market continues to be range bound. Although on occasions it has appeared poised to get moving again, we can't be too confident until it smashes past the February peak. There are still some opportunities under the surface though. The larger mining stocks seem to be making a move here, the strongest being Fortescue Metals Group ((FMG)), so we have included a chart of that into today's research.