Fortescue: Recovery Underway?

Technicals | 10:28 AM

The S&P500 Index is breaking to new highs but our local market continues to be range bound. Although on occasions it has appeared poised to get moving again, we can't be too confident until it smashes past the February peak. There are still some opportunities under the surface though. The larger mining stocks seem to be making a move here, the strongest being Fortescue Metals Group ((FMG)), so we have included a chart of that into today's research.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Material Matters: Bulks, Gold And Lithium

12:49 PM - Commodities
2
Sony And The “Financialization” Of Music Catalogues

11:52 AM - International
3
ESG Focus: Materiality Matters – Part 3

10:57 AM - ESG Focus
4
Fortescue: Recovery Underway?

10:28 AM - Technicals
5
Uranium Week: Nuclear’s Role For Climate Goals

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
ESG Focus: BHP And Rio Defy “S” In ESG – Part 1

Mar 03 2021 - ESG Focus
2
Rudi’s View: Qantas, AMP, Infomedia And Lovisa

Mar 12 2021 - Rudi's View
3
ESG Focus: BHP and Rio Defy “S” in ESG – Part 2

Mar 08 2021 - ESG Focus
4
Flight Centre: Worst Now Behind

Mar 09 2021 - Technicals
5
Uranium Week: Uranium Sentiment Boost

Mar 02 2021 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Uranium Price Drivers

Mar 23 2021 - Weekly Reports