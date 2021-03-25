Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 25, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 10:26 AM

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $4.79

Bell Potter rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter remains positive on Life360 and the company's outlook noting the strong organic growth implied by the company's 2021 guidance along with the potential for corporate activity like listing/dual listing on a US exchange, acquisition or even a merger with a larger entity.

The broker has reduced its 2021-2022 revenue forecasts by -8-14% expecting the negative impact from the current covid environment to continue in the first half of 2021.

Also, looking at the investment in additional initiatives to drive growth in the business, Bell Potter now forecasts negative rather than positive operating income in 2021-22.

The broker retains its Buy rating and reduces the target price to $6 from $8.05.



This report was published on March 24, 2021.

Target price is $6.00 Current Price is $4.79 Difference: $1.21

If 360 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 15.79 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 30.34.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 64.69.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.18

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons maintains its Overweight rating with a target of $2 on Aroa Biosurgery.

TELA Bio's data from the prospective study of Aroa’s OviTex devices in hernia repair (the BRAVO Study) enrolled 91 patients. According to the analysis, Fifty-one patients reached the 24-month follow-up, with none experiencing a recurrence.

As a reminder, surgical site infections and hernia recurrence are expensive complications of hernia surgery for hospitals and can be devastating for patients, the broker explains.

Wilsons notes the prospective data remain supportive of TELA Bio's efforts in commercialising the OviTex platform in hernia repair.

This report was published on March 19, 2021.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.18 Difference: $0.82

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 69% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.14.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 69.41.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BOE BOSS RESOURCES LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $0.16

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BOE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity hosted a global uranium market panel discussion. Overall, a very bullish picture was painted for the uranium market, with panelists acknowledging the lack of price action over the past 10 years may have left some investors feeling impatient on the space.

Even so, experts highlighted a number of reasons as to why the long-awaited upward pressure on prices should come to bear fruit over the next 12 months including sentiments on climate change that would spur demand for uranium in a tighter supply environment.

Canaccord Genuity rates Boss Resources as Buy with the target rising to $0.13 from $0.10.

This report was published on March 22, 2021.

Target price is $0.13 Current Price is $0.16 Difference: minus $0.03 (current price is over target).

If BOE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources