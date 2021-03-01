FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-03-2021

Australia | Mar 01 2021
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ALG)) - Ardent Leisure
- ((ASB)) - Austal
- ((AFG)) - Australian Finance Group
- ((BWX)) - BWX
- ((CVN)) - Carnarvon Petroleum
- ((CRN)) - Coronado Global Resources
- ((DCN)) - Dacian Gold
- ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
- ((DTC)) - Damstra Holdings
- ((GXY)) - Galaxy Resources
- ((GDG)) - Generation Development Group
- ((GNX)) - Genex Power
- ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
- ((HVN)) - Harvey Norman Holdings
- ((IME)) - IMexHS
- ((ISD)) - Isentia
- ((KGN)) - Kogan.Com
- ((LME)) - Limeade
- ((LVH)) - Livehire
- ((LYC)) - Lynas Rare Earths
- ((MGH)) - Maas Group
- ((MTO)) - Motorcycle Holdings
- ((NIC)) - Nickel Mines
- ((OBL)) - Omni Bridgeway
- ((ORE)) - Orocobre
- ((PPE)) - People Infrastructure
- ((REH)) - Reece
- ((SZL)) - Sezzle Inc
- ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
- ((SRJ)) - SRJ Technologies
- ((WPR)) - Waypoint REIT
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE