FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-03-2021

Australia | Mar 01 2021

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ALG)) - Ardent Leisure
  • ((ASB)) - Austal
  • ((AFG)) - Australian Finance Group
  • ((BWX)) - BWX
  • ((CVN)) - Carnarvon Petroleum
  • ((CRN)) - Coronado Global Resources
  • ((DCN)) - Dacian Gold
  • ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
  • ((DTC)) - Damstra Holdings
  • ((GXY)) - Galaxy Resources
  • ((GDG)) - Generation Development Group
  • ((GNX)) - Genex Power
  • ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
  • ((HVN)) - Harvey Norman Holdings
  • ((IME)) - IMexHS
  • ((ISD)) - Isentia
  • ((KGN)) - Kogan.Com
  • ((LME)) - Limeade
  • ((LVH)) - Livehire
  • ((LYC)) - Lynas Rare Earths
  • ((MGH)) - Maas Group
  • ((MTO)) - Motorcycle Holdings
  • ((NIC)) - Nickel Mines
  • ((OBL)) - Omni Bridgeway
  • ((ORE)) - Orocobre
  • ((PPE)) - People Infrastructure
  • ((REH)) - Reece
  • ((SZL)) - Sezzle Inc
  • ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
  • ((SRJ)) - SRJ Technologies
  • ((WPR)) - Waypoint REIT

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

