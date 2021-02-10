Suncorp Homes In On Improved Returns

Australia | 2:37 PM

Suncorp Group remains intent on improving returns yet will have its challenges in the face of the cost increases that have stemmed from the pandemic

-Upside dependent upon achieving new targets

-Moving closer to returning excess capital

-Reserve releases likely to remain ahead of normalised levels



By Eva Brocklehurst

Insurance volume growth and high bank interest margins drove strong headline results for Suncorp Group ((SUN)) in the first half. Volatility was heightened, hence the trajectory is not straightforward as benefits ensuing during the pandemic will ultimately drop out.

Expenses are a headwind going into the second half and this means much of the growth will come from the benefit of premium rate increases and claims efficiencies. Nevertheless, Suncorp is seeking to automate its core business and drive returns above the cost of equity through the cycle.

Morgans assesses the business has come through the downturn created by the pandemic relatively well and there is upside to be had as the insurance book is re-priced and the economic environment improves.

Macquarie agrees re-pricing will be key to maintaining underlying margins as cost increases will create new headwinds. This also assumes hazards, investments and reinsurance impacts are consistent half on half.

Suncorp produced 4.0% growth in gross written premium in the half and the mix of business appears relatively stable. Motor insurance volume grew by 5.3% and home by 5.1%, with the former featuring improved vehicle sales and more targeted marketing.

Margin

UBS believes the upside is now dependent on the company signalling how it will achieve its new insurance margin and return on equity (ROE) target. At this stage, the broker does not expect the low end of the 10-12% margin target by FY23 will be achieved, given the low interest-rate environment.

The company may have more information up its sleeve but in normalising and assessing real margins, UBS finds there has been no improvement during the first half. As a result, if these targets are achieved, and with the stock trading on a -30% PE discount to the market, the broker considers a Buy rating appropriate.

The margin target in the insurance business appears realistic at the lower end, in Morgan Stanley's view, despite low yields and rising catastrophe budgets. The broker expects insurance margins can recover to 8.5% in the second half and agrees a further recovery will have to wait until FY23.

Morgan Stanley assesses Suncorp's underwriting is not as streamlined as peers but this should improve, and anticipates flat mortgages in the second half then 4% growth in FY22.