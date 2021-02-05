Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 05, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $3.97

Bell Potter rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter notes Life360 delivered a strong December quarter with operating income ahead of guidance. The platform executed a significant upgrade with an attractive feature-rich membership offering with over 17% of all paying users now on the new memberships.

The broker considers this a strong outcome, despite it only being offered in the US and being done in the middle of a pandemic. Bell Potter believes this bodes well for when the covid numbers ease in the key market of the US.

Seeing Life360 as a key covid recovery stock, the broker retains its Buy rating and increases the target price to $8.05 from $7.70.



This report was published on January 28, 2021.

Target price is $8.05 Current Price is $3.97 Difference: $4.08

If 360 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 103% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.29 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 74.99.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.43 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 277.43.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AND ANSARADA GROUP LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $1.35

Moelis rates ((AND)) as Buy (1) -

In light of customer growth exceeding its expectations in 2Q, (up 5% quarter on quarter to 3,020), Moelis has increased its FY22 & FY23 revenue estimates by circa 2% for Ansarada Group.

The broker has maintained its estimate for flat revenue growth in FY21 at $34m.

Over 136 net new customers were gained in 2Q21 (vs. -79 customer in pcp.). Some of this growth was attributable to a rebound in activity post the covid downturn in the June and September quarters.

As previously highlighted when it recently initiated coverage, Moelis still expects Ansarada to benefit from a strong rebound in M&A activity in 2021, and revenue quality improvements under its subscription model.

Moelis maintains a Buy rating with revised target price of $1.87, which implies 3.7x FY22 sales.

This report was published on February 1, 2021.

Target price is $1.87 Current Price is $1.35 Difference: $0.518

If AND meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 38% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 22.50.

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.24

Bell Potter rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter maintains its Buy rating with a price target of $2.

Aroa Biosurgery reported December quarter receipts from customers of NZ$5.9m, a 44% rise versus the previous quarter. Sales constituted 50% of its revenue, notes the broker. Bell Potter expects the Aroa/Tela mix shift to return to 50/50 levels over the next few months.

Revenue guidance is maintained for FY21. The company also reported cash of NZ$36.8m, sufficient in the broker's view to fund ongoing operations in the near-medium term.

This report was published on November January 28, 2021.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.24 Difference: $0.76

If ARX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 61% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 53.91.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 77.50.

ASB AUSTAL LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $2.47

Shaw and Partners rates ((ASB)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage on Austal with a Buy recommendation and $3.55 price target.

Austal is a leading defence sector company and commercial and defence shipbuilder. The company is the principal supplier of aluminium hulled vessels to the US Navy, currently expanding to build steel ships in the US.

The broker notes Austal has increased its shipbuilding capacity considerably in recent years and has exposure to 7 shipyards in 5 countries.

With over 30 vessels under sustainment and service revenue exceeding $360m in FY20, the broker expects service revenue to exceed an annualised rate of $500m by the end of FY22.

This report was published on January 28, 2021.

Target price is $3.55 Current Price is $2.47 Difference: $1.08

If ASB meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 44% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.60, suggesting upside of 45.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 24.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.0, implying annual growth of -4.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.3.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 26.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.8, implying annual growth of -0.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

BGA BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $5.76

Goldman Sachs rates ((BGA)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs thinks the acquisition of Lion Diary & Drinks is a good strategic fit for Bega Cheese as it diversifies the company's dairy exposure and increases its scale while accelerating the shift towards branded products.

While Bega is well-positioned to extract acquisition synergies, the broker notes delivery of the $41m in synergies is key to its forecast earnings accretion.

On the flip side, the company expects milk intake to remain broadly flat. In the broker's view, these risks are fairly reflected in the current share price and the Neutral rating is maintained with the target rising to $5.45 from $4.90.

This report was published on January 28, 2021.

Target price is $5.45 Current Price is $5.76 Difference: minus $0.31 (current price is over target).

If BGA meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.40.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 29.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.86.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

