The Monday Report – 01 February 2021

Daily Market Reports | Feb 01 2021

By Greg Peel

Some Sanity Emerging

Friday morning saw the Australian market again fall into lockstep with Wall Street, with the ASX200 jumping 80 points in line with a 400 plus rebound in the Dow overnight. But when the Dow futures again started heading south during the day, the wheels fell off.

On Wednesday night Wall Street tanked on the impact of the US short-squeeze trade. On Thursday Australian traders (human or otherwise) adopted a “sell first, ask questions later” approach, ignoring two specific facts: (1) the short squeeze was triggered in a handful of US stocks and was not a macro issue and (2), the S&P500 was up 10% from its pre-covid high last year while the ASX200 was still around -5% shy.

Part of the problem in the US is that while the short-squeeze may have triggered market-wide selling by hedge funds, Wall Street was already in a nervous mood, believing a correction may be nigh due to the market having become overly frothy. Which is not an accusation one could make about the Australian market overall.

It was thus heartening to see on Friday that the local market did not once again resort to “sell everything” mode when the Dow futures were down over -300 points. Selling was concentrated in only three sectors – financials (-1.6%), energy (-2.4%) and materials (-1.3%).

Of those three, we recall energy is individually being impacted by S&P putting all oil & gas stocks on negative credit watch, and materials is being impacted by a sharp correction in the iron ore price, due to Beijing’s plan to reduce steel production.

That just leaves the banks, and yes, they had enjoyed a solid run-up this year as vaccine news and Australia’s solid virus response eased fears of loan defaults, and investors salivated over 5-6% yields (one to two years out) in a zero interest rate world.

Healthcare, on the other hand, gained 1.4% on Friday to lead the positive sectors. Is a short-squeeze on a failing US game store reason to sell CSL ((CSL))? Didn’t think so. Smarter investors poked around for similar bargains presented by Thursday’s blind sell-off.

But on Friday night, Wall Street did it all again, replicating Wednesday night’s big fall. So are we set to blindly follow once more today? Based on Friday’s more measured session, and the fact our futures closed down only -0.5% on Saturday morning when the S&P500 had fallen -1.9% on Friday night, possibly not.

But it will likely again be a case of watching those Dow futures. The question is as to whether the GameStop affair will prove to be the blip that shook out the market briefly or the trigger that sets of a more broad and deep correction on Wall Street that many have been predicting.

Of course there’s no fundamental reason the Australian market must correct as well if that’s the case, but it will. Always does.

We have also learned in the interim that most (in population terms) of Western Australia has gone into a five-day lockdown due to a covid case being detected for the first time in many months. Once again, borders have slammed shut. But at the same time, Sydneysiders are now welcome anywhere, so there’s some trade-off.

A shout out to the residents of Peel.