Optimism Returning For Telstra

Technicals | Jan 22 2021

The Chartist reports optimism is returning for the Telstra ((TLS)) share price, after having suffered technical damage for several years.

BOTTOM LINE

21/1:
Daily Trend: Up
Weekly Trend: Up
Monthly Trend: Up
Support Levels: $2.96 / $2.66
Resistance Levels: $3.54 / $4.01 / $4.98 – $5.29

Calendar Events:
Report Date: February 11 2021    Ex-Div Date: February 24 2021

