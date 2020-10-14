Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 14, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Oct 14 2020

TLX TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.80

Wilsons rates ((TLX)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons maintains its Overweight rating and a price target of $2.73.

Telix Pharmaceuticals’ prostate cancer agent (TLX591-CDx) was filed for both US and European approvals and is expected to be approved by the second quarter of 2021.

The broker highlights Telix is the first to seek approval for a PSMA directed PET/CT imaging agent in both major markets and expects the product to generate more than $100m annualised sales within three years of launch.

The report was published on October 2, 2020.

Target price is $2.73 Current Price is $1.80 Difference: $0.93

If TLX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 12.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 13.95.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 257.14.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TNE TECHNOLOGYONE LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $8.38

Bell Potter rates ((TNE)) as Buy (1) -

TechnologyOne received an adverse ruling in a court case (brought about by an ex-employee) that requires TechnologyOne to pay the ex-employee -$5.2m. Bell Potter notes this is well above the -$1.6m hit the company had already taken in relation to the case.

While the company will be appealing the verdict, it will have to take an additional provision of about -$3.6m in its FY20 result. As a result, the company now expects to be at the lower end of guidance (which is for profit before tax between $82.5-85.6m)

FY20 earnings per share forecast has been reduced by -2% due to the expected additional provision, but there is negligible change to the broker's FY21-22 forecasts.

Bell Potter maintains its Buy rating with a target price of $9.50.

This report was published on October 6, 2020.

Target price is $9.50 Current Price is $8.38 Difference: $1.12

If TNE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $8.12, suggesting downside of -3.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 13.10 cents and EPS of 19.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.54. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.3, implying annual growth of 4.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 43.4.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 15.10 cents and EPS of 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.3, implying annual growth of 10.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.3.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

TYR TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $3.91

Goldman Sachs rates ((TYR)) as Initiation of coverage with Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on Tyro Payments with a Neutral rating and a target price of $3.20.

Tyro Payments provides in-store payment services as a merchant acquirer along with a number of business banking products to more than 32k merchants in the Australian market.

In Goldman Sachs's view, Tyro Payments has several drivers of growth like the rising usage of card payment relative to cash, value-add services that can only be provided by Tyro since it is the only specialist payment provider with a banking license and its e-commerce solution for online payment acceptance.

These tailwinds are expected to drive revenue growth over FY20-FY23 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.

Target price is $3.20 Current Price is $3.91 Difference: minus $0.71 (current price is over target).

If TYR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $3.48, suggesting downside of -10.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 130.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -3.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 391.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -1.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

WHC WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $0.99

Shaw and Partners rates ((WHC)) as Upgrade to Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners expects coal to be in the top three performing commodities in September looking at the 20-25% rise in prices during the month.

The inflection point across thermal & metallurgical coal occurred during the 1st week of the month and reflects the resumption of buying by India post covid-19 and the monsoon season lull as well as supply side financials stretched with more than 50% of global producers operating at a cash loss position.

The broker expects Whitehaven Coal will continue to progress and close the gap with Fortescue Metals Group while tracking the cyclical trajectory of the coal price.

Rating has been upgraded to Buy with the target price rising to $2 from $1.80.

This report was published on October 1, 2020.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $0.99 Difference: $1.01

If WHC meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 102% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.52, suggesting upside of 53.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 13.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -5.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 8.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

