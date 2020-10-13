ResMed Wakes Up

Technicals | Oct 13 2020

By Michael Gable

Share markets did well last week, and the Aussie market in particular seemed to have bounced nicely off the lows of its recent trading range. We highlighted two weeks ago in this report that the declines in markets appear to be over for now. Recent price action here and in the US seems to be confirming our view now.

A stock we have been buying recently for clients is ResMed ((RMD)).

When we last looked at RMD on 18 August, we thought that it should head higher, but there was still a chance that "If current levels don't hold in the short term, then the next support level is closeby at $23." It appears as though RMD had indeed taken the scenic route while the overall market drifted lower in September. But that nearby support level has done its work with RMD putting in a double bottom at $23 and now breaking free of its recent range (circled) to be almost back to where it was in August. It is now highly likely that RMD gets on with it here and start to rally again. Current levels are therefore a buying opportunity.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio.

