The Wrap: Banks, REITs & Explosives

Three positive components in the federal budget sure to benefit the banking sector; Morgan Stanley prefers diversified over pure-play iron ore stocks; higher import volumes expected for ammonium nitrate.

-Banks: this weeks budget provides reasons to cheer

-Iron ore surplus looming

-Explosives sector: consumers value reliability overprice

-US election: how long the battle for the soul of the nation?

By Angelique Thakur

Not all that bad

Upon initial assessment, it would seem this weeks federal budget provides banks with little reason to cheer. But this first impression is not entirely true, say Bell Potter analysts, as there are plenty of indirect ways the budget will help the sector.

Bell Potter highlights three components of the budget that are highly positive for banks in the current setting.

The first component pertains to measures for supporting businesses and investment. Bell Potter asserts these measures would indirectly benefit banks that lend in the SME/mid-market and smaller corporate space.

Some business support measures include wage subsidies, loss carry-back for companies with turnover of up to $5bn, small business tax concessions and loan guarantee scheme. Investment measures include the likes of temporary tax incentives and infrastructure stimulus.

Bell Potter is of the view these measures will benefit the four major banks, in particular ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and National Australia Bank ((NAB)).

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is equally on the list, as are regional banks Bendigo and Adelaide Bank ((BEN)), Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) and Suncorp Group ((SUN))).

The next indirect positive stems from support for consumers in the form of lower taxes and wage subsidies. This is likely to indirectly benefit banks engaged in mortgage and consumer lending, suggest the analysts, and would include the major banks especially Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) and Westpac ((WBC)).

Regionals expected to benefit include Bendigo & Adelaide, Suncorp , Auswide Bank ((ABA)) and MyState ((MYS)).

The third component relates to Australias AAA sovereign rating. Bell Potter sees no immediate threat from the budget. Since the sovereign rating affects the major banks own credit ratings, the broker expects wholesale funding costs to remain stable for now.

All things considered, Bell Potters sector top pick is Macquarie Group with ANZ and CBA the preferred majors and Suncorp the preferred regional lender.

Too good to last

Morgan Stanley forecasts iron ore to return to surplus in the fourth quarter of 2020. The global market has been supported so far by strong Chinese demand and weaker Vale shipments.

Chinas second-half steel output is forecast to grow 7%, but slowing thereafter for the rest of the year as the country enters the seasonally weaker winter period.

In the fourth quarter, Morgan Stanley expects Chinas steel output to be -3.3% lower versus the third quarter.

Add Vales higher shipments on top and Morgan Stanley pegs the surplus for iron ore at 16mt by the fourth quarter. This is expected to result in a price decline to US$100/t.

Morgan Stanley points out Chinas hot metal output (which is basically production using iron ore) is currently close to its upper limit. In 2021, this hot metal output is expected to decline by -1.4%.

Similar to 2020, Morgan Stanley assumes Vales production will increase in 2021, leading the market into a surplus of 32mt while driving down iron ore price to US$70/t.

Diversified producers are preferred over pure-plays and Morgan Stanley is currently Underweight on Mineral Resources ((MIN)) and Fortescue Metals Group ((FMG)). Instead, BHP Group ((BHP)) is preferred with its exposure to copper over the aluminium-exposed Rio Tinto ((RIO)).

Strong demand outlook for ammonium nitrate

Ammonium nitrate (AN) data for August 2020 show the average import price in August fell for the first time in nine months (versus last year). Pricing has now fallen each month since June.

However, a longer-term perspective shows for the 11 months ending August, ammonium nitrate prices increased 10% while volumes were up 37% versus last year. Stronger volumes indicate strong demand in the domestic market, states Citi.

This has prompted the broker to forecast FY20 import volumes of circa 195kt, up from FY19s circa 140kt.

Citi feels higher ammonium nitrate import prices bode well for Orica ((ORI)) and Incitec Pivot ((IPL)) with respect to future price negotiation and margin expansion.

While the ability to sell technology had been hampered due to restricted mine access limiting trials (also offsetting margin expansion), with technology trials for Dyno Nobel (a wholly-owned subsidiary of IncitecPivot) recommencingin the USA,Citi expects trials in Chile to commence later this year.

On a different but related matter, a survey by Citi of 30 mining professionals engaged in drill and blast procurement across Australia and North America finds safety to be the key driver of explosive technology adoption.

This is good news for Orica, Citi believes, which is the market leader in wireless technology (WebGen). Having said that, the survey indicates Orica needs to invest more in education, marketing and trials to convince the end customer.

Another finding of the survey relates to the key attribute miners look for in their explosives supplier. The survey found supplier reliability to be the key factor while price turned out to be a minor consideration.

Citi concludes the survey indicates a strong medium-term outlook for both companies, but the broker also cautions both companies will need to work to retain customers with switching likely to occur.

Citis Buy thesis for Orica is based on the companys globally diversified earnings, underpinned by multi-year contracts; its leverage to intellectual property and a positive end market outlook.

Incitec Pivot is also rated as Buy and Citi sees the companys fertiliser division well placed to benefit from more advantageous Australian weather and cropping conditions as compared to last year.

A shift towards metropolitan office REITs:

Ord Minnett has initiated coverage on two metropolitan office REITs: the Elanor Commercial Property Fund ((ECF)) and the Australian Unity Office Fund ((AOF)).