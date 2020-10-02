Rudi’s Comprehensive 2020 Results Review

Feature Stories | Oct 02 2020

A comprehensive assessment of Australia’s corporate results in February and August 2020, amidst coronavirus pandemic and fall-out, economic disruption, more extreme central bank policies and ongoing tension between the world’s two super powers.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Ultimately, share markets are guided by corporate profits; more specifically by growth in profits, or by the threat to or absence of growth – whichever scenario applies in the moment.

FNArena has built up a reputation for dissecting and reviewing corporate results in Australia.

Usually, once a February or August season is finished, I put together a general overview of previews and intermediate assessments, to be revisited whenever handy in the future, but this year in mid-February all attention went to the spreading global pandemic, and very little else.

Which is why, post August, we’re doing things differently by combining all commentary and analysis on both reporting seasons in one 2020 overview. In reverse chronological order.

The initial idea was to combine all three Monitors (February, August plus in between) in one document, but that idea was scuppered by technical limitations as it would create too big a file to download. Hence, only the August Monitor in PDF is attached. For the two other reporting seasons, paying subscribers can visit FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/ - look for the archive going back to August 2013.

In addition, we already published the Wrap in early September: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2020/09/09/august-2020-result-season-the-wrap/