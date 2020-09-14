Iron Ore: Soaring And Roaring

Commodities | 11:28 AM

China's economic growth strategy will be dominated by steel-intensive sectors and have led to a rebound in iron ore prices; Simandou's impact on iron ore prices in the medium to long term.

-Implications of the China-led steel demand rebound

-The Simandou project: a potential flashpoint

-Iron ore stocks to consider

By Angelique Thakur

The art of bouncing back

The rebound in China’s steel demand, considerably faster than expected, has left Macquarie analysts surprised. But that's not all. Citi economists expect China to set a growth target of 5.5% in its 14th five-year plan. Admittedly, it is less than the 6.5% rate of growth aimed for by China in its 13th five-year plan. But, as Citi points out, indicates moderation as opposed to collapse of growth as was feared.

China has also indicated this growth will mostly be led by its domestic market. But what pleases Citi is the how of it. It looks like China will be focusing on developing its infrastructure. In particular, steel-intensive sectors like infrastructure, property, and automotive will be the key pillars for China’s economic growth.

This leads Citi analysts to expect steel end-use demand to increase by 1-2% (year on year) per annum during 2021-23 versus the -1% decline that was forecast earlier.

There's more. Macquarie points towards a steel demand recovery in the US, EU and Indian markets. According to Macquarie, the three catalysts for iron ore and steel include a continued recovery in the auto sector, stimulus by countries like China (focused on infrastructure development) and new proposed construction guidelines in China that could boost steel intensity in buildings (although there is no firm timeline for this).

So what does that mean for iron ore?

While Citi expects to see a moderate pullback in iron ore prices from the US$130/t price recorded recently (the highest in over five years), iron ore will likely be range-bound between US$100/t-US$120/t for the rest of 2020. This implies a higher average price forecast of US$100/t from the previously expected US$90/t.

Macquarie follows suit, taking into account positive leading indicators (along with buoyant iron ore prices) such as low port stocks and positive steel margins, and is bullish on iron-ore exposure.

How iron ore does in the future mostly rests on the Chinese demand for steel, asserts Citi.

Citi’s best-case scenario assumes steel demand growing at an annual rate of 5% in 2020-21, which will see its iron ore price forecast surge to US$110/t in 2021. The analysts’ bear case assumes steel demand falling -1% year on year in 2020 and beyond. This will prompt iron ore prices to drop below US$80/t by 2020 end and further to US$60/t by the end of 2021, forecasts Citi.

JP Morgan expects 2021 iron ore price to touch US$105/t from a US$100/t forecast earlier. JP Morgan also envisages iron ore prices will remain elevated until Simandou comes into the picture, which is expected to be in about five years. This brings us to a potential threat - the Simandou project - which may be the next battleground in the war for iron ore market share.

The next battle

Guinea’s (West Africa) Simandou project could be a game-changer, suggests a report by Morgan Stanley. The broker contends unlocking the world’s largest high-grade iron ore deposit may unsettle the “truce” in the iron ore market. It could result in the major players abandoning their present "value-over-volume" stance and trigger the next “market share battle”.