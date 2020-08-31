Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 28-08-20

Weekly Reports | Aug 31 2020

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday August 24 to Friday August 28, 2020

Total Upgrades: 20

Total Downgrades: 15

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 48.07%; Hold 40.97%; Sell 10.96%

For the week ending Friday August 28, there were twenty upgrades and fifteen downgrades to company ratings by stock analysts in the FNArena database. Of the twenty upgrades, fourteen went to a direct Buy, and only two of the fifteen downgrades went to a direct Sell.



Three stocks received two upgrades from separate brokers. Suncorp’s FY20 result beat estimates, Oil Search was deemed undervalued and TPG Telecom reduced capital expenditure and its new merger partner Vodaphone Australia outperformed.



Appen received the dubious honour of two downgrades from brokers, due to a weak first half, which casts doubt on the second. Scepticism deepened when a broker described its business as ‘relatively opaque’, which doesn’t garner confidence in the forecasting stakes.



IDP Education received the largest percentage change to target price as a result of a material ‘beat’ to consensus expectations, due to a strong student placement pipeline and good cost control. A property theme then emerged on the table for largest target price changes as Charter Hall Group had all three operating divisions reporting growth, Aventus Group benefited from support for large format retail in preference to shopping malls and Domain Holdings posted a solid FY20 result.



Percentage falls in target prices weren’t as large as rises, with the largest fall representative of these more straightened pandemic times, as luxury retailer Michael Hill’s profit result disappointed.



However, hope springs eternal, with the largest upgrade to earnings estimates for the week being registered by Wagners, producer and seller of construction materials, despite an in-line profit result. South32 was second on the earnings upgrade table as it divests itself of various businesses, and next up was NextDC, which slightly exceeded earnings expectations and painted a strong growth outlook.



To no one’s surprise, two podium positions on the table for negative earnings revisions by brokers were filled by Qantas Airways and Air New Zealand, due to delays in near-term domestic and long-term international travel, while Whitehaven Coal featured for a soft profit result and some balance sheet concerns.

Total Neutral/Hold recommendations take up 48.07% of the total, versus 40.97% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 10.96%.

Upgrade

ADBRI LIMITED ((ABC)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 1/4/2

With both margins and volumes holding up better than expected in the first half, UBS upgrades Adbri to Neutral from Sell. The company's net profit (NPAT) was 12% ahead of the broker's forecast.

No guidance has been provided for 2020 but management stated net profit was on track to achieve its pre-covid-19 guidance of $110m. Noting this, the broker has upgraded its 2020 net profit by 24%.

UBS feels Adbri has passed the trough in margins for its core cement division and the outlook seems to be improving. Other tailwinds include positive residential demand and a pipeline of Infrastructure work.

The target price is increased to $2.40 from $2.03.

ATLAS ARTERIA ((ALX)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 1/4/0

Traffic on Atlas Arteria's APRR toll road in France had bounced back to pre-virus levels by mid-August, only to be tempered by heat waves.

Still, Credit Suisse suggests traffic may only be down -3% year on year on the second half. Atlas Arteria will now pay its previously deferred 11c first half dividend in October.

Coming back to the actual first half result, it was weaker than the broker expected. But in light of the subsequent news, Credit Suisse lifts its target to $7.90 from $6.90 and upgrades to Outperform from Neutral.

APA GROUP ((APA)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 3/4/0

Macquarie upgrades to Outperform from Neutral and raises the target to $11.72 from $11.36. The broker notes the management team has been rebuilt and the project pipeline is being filled. There is also the significant North American opportunity.

Nevertheless, the earnings outlook is flat as the economic downturn has taken the edge off volumes and the refinancing of SEAgas lowers energy investment.

AVENTUS GROUP ((AVN)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 3/0/0

Aventus Group's FY20 result highlighted the resilience of large format retail during the pandemic, observes UBS. The REIT's funds from operations (FFO) was slightly ahead of the broker's forecast.

No FFO or distribution guidance was provided due to the current uncertainty.

The group's resilient large-format retail assets, strong foot traffic and benefits from changing household spending patterns will more than offset the risk of any housing slowdown, expects the broker.

UBS upgrades its rating to Buy from Neutral with the target price increasing to $2.50 from $1.65.

CAPITOL HEALTH LIMITED ((CAJ)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Underlying operating earnings in FY20 were materially higher than Ord Minnett anticipated. The result was underpinned by cost control and a bounce in volumes towards the end of the year. GP attendance also held up well.

Growth options abound, the broker notes, supported by a strong balance sheet. With the long-term structural dynamics in the industry intact, Ord Minnett upgrades to Accumulate from Hold. Target rises to $0.28 from $0.20.

ELANOR INVESTORS GROUP ((ENN)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Earnings in FY22 were materially lower than Ord Minnett expected following the temporary suspension of several fund distributions. The highlight of the result was the growth in funds management, with revenue up 43%.

The portfolio was obviously affected by the pandemic, given the concentration in retail and hospitality assets, but the capital position of each fund is stable, the broker notes.

Ord Minnett also assesses the share price describes no value to the funds management business now and this is underpinned by recurring fees. Rating is upgraded to Buy from Accumulate and the target lowered to $1.77 from $2.27.

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD ((FMG)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 2/4/1

Fortescue Metals Group's FY20 profit was in line with Citi's estimates as well as the consensus. A (total) dividend of $1.76 implies a payout ratio of 77% and was more than Citi expected. There is no change in FY21 guidance with shipments of 175-180mt expected during the year.

Citi’s mining team notes upside risk to iron ore pricing in 2021 given China stimulus and positive lead indicators like excavator sales

and property starts. The mining team thinks iron price could average US$85/$75/t in 2021-22 with Fortescue earnings per share of US$1.46/$1.13 in FY21-22.

Citi upgrades its rating to Neutral from Sell with the target price increasing to $17.50 from $11.70.

See also FMG downgrade.

INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED ((IDX)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 4/1/0

Credit Suisse is confident of a sharp recovery in both Victoria and New Zealand after restrictions are eased in the next 4-6 weeks. Industry growth of 5-7% appears increasingly bankable.

However, the broker does not believe the relative valuation appeal will last for long and upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target is raised to $4.50 from $4.30. FY20 results were broadly in line and the broker notes cash conversion was excellent.