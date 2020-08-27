The Short Report – 27 Aug 2020

Weekly Reports | Aug 27 2020

Summary:

Week ending August 20, 2020.

Last week the ASX200 bounced up and down each day in response to a big step-up in earnings result season from the week before, as Wall Street trod water. Despite the day to day volatility, the index ended back where it started.

The final day of last week (to Thursday) was when top of the table Webjet ((WEB)) reported. The stock shot up the day before following a “beat” from rival Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) and then crashed the next day on its own “miss”. In the days since the stock has bounced up and down on good/bad news regarding border closures, case-counts et al.

Short positions have increased to 14.9% from 13.3%.

Last week shorts in funeral director InvoCare ((IVC)) rose to 9.0% from 7.8%. This week the company reported a “miss” on a greater than expected impact from funeral attendee restrictions. The stock tumbled on the day, so the shorters will be happy.

We’ll see next week if they covered their positions.

Webjet and InvoCare were the only two stocks to see short position changes of one percentage point or more, but in the spirit of InvoCare, shorts in Nearmap ((NEA)) rose last week to 8.0% from 7.5% and it, too, tumbled on a “miss” this week post result (the shares have subsequently rallied strongly).

This week is the biggest in the reporting season.

No Movers & Shakers.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

WEB 14.9

MYR 11.9

ING 10.3