The Short Report – 20 Aug 2020

Weekly Reports | Aug 20 2020

Summary:

Week ending August 13, 2020.

Last week opened with a significant rally for the ASX200, driven by the banks, on signs of Victorian case-count growth falling. Enthusiasm was nonetheless short-lived.

Last week the earnings season began to ramp up, ahead of a significant surge this week. It is thus interesting to note scrap merchant Sims ((SGM)) fell out of the 5%-plus table last week from 6.6% shorted ahead of its result earlier this week.

It is also interesting to note Webjet ((WEB)) surpassed Myer ((MYR)) last week to become the most shorted stock on the ASX at 13.3%, up from 11.1%. Webjet reported yesterday and jumped 7.8%. This morning, at the time of writing, it’s down -9%.

The biggest mover last week was Mesoblast ((MSB)), up to 7.6% from 5.9%. Last Friday the biotech received FDA approval for its drug that fights bone marrow rejection of transplants for children, and potentially has positive benefits for children with covid. The stock jumped over 30%. Our week in question ended on Thursday, so this was not yet known.

Four days earlier, the stock had fallen over -30% when it appeared FDA approval may not be forthcoming.

Speaking of biotechs, perennially volatile Avita Medical ((AVH)), which specialises in skin regeneration, debuted at the low end of the table last week at 5.3%.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

WEB 13.3

MYR 11.9

ING 10.3