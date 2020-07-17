Next Week At A Glance – 20-24 Jul 2020

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

We enter next week with an economic recovery, both domestic and global, being increasingly undermined.

Perhaps the most telling data next week will be flash estimates of July manufacturing PMIs from across the globe.

In Australia, the Treasurer will deliver an FY21 “mini” budget next Thursday. The usual annual budget announcement was deferred in May for obvious reasons, and this “mini” version no doubt has a “subject to change” clause attached. Most important will be the government’s decision on ongoing fiscal stimulus, specifically with regard JobKeeper/Seeker.

The minutes of the July RBA meeting are out next week and the RBA governor will speak.

The ABS will deliver preliminary numbers for June retail sales.

It’s a quieter economic week in the US, with home sales new and existing the highlights.

On the stock market, resource sector production reports dominate next week, with the likes of BHP Group ((BHP)), Oil Search ((OSH)), OZ Minerals ((OZL)), Santos ((STO)), Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) and Evolution Mining ((EVN)) in the frame, among others.

Sydney Airport ((SYD)) and Megaport ((MP1)) provide quarterly updates.

ResMed ((RMD)) reports earnings on Friday.

