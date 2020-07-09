Financial Platforms Eyeing Costs, Consolidation

Australia | 10:30 AM

Specialist financial platforms are expected to cut down on costs in FY21, with increasing cash balances expected to offset the hit to margins from rate cuts

-Investmentis the highest growing segment of the financial platform industry

-Thenotable shift towards specialist platforms continues

-Consolidation may become a prominent theme in future

By Angelique Thakur

Decline in funds under administration in the March quarter

Up to March 31, 2020, the Australian financial platform market had about $777bn of funds under administration (FUA), down -12.6% on a quarterly basis and -7.1% over the year.The decline was driven by negative market movements rather than net inflows, highlights Credit Suisse.

Flows into the industry amounted to about $1.6bn in the March quarter and were skewed towards the small specialist platforms,while inflows over the year to March 2020 stand at about $3bn.

Netwealth Group ((NWL)) and Hub24 ((HUB)) enjoyed the most inflows,managingto capture share from the major institutional platforms which generally saw outflows.

However, Credit Suisse expects these inflows to be short-lived, with the June quarter expected to see outflows on account of superannuation withdrawals and lower contributions.

Another way to look at the industry is via its segments. Out of the four segments investment, personal super, corporate super and pension the investment segment has grown the fastest.This growth is attributable to strong inflows, a stark difference from other segments which have been witnessing outflows over the last year.

However, while the investment segment attracted the highest level of inflows, it has also experienced the largest negative market movements, notes Credit Suisse, which reflects a higher allocation to equities/risk assets.

Shift to Specialist platforms:

Market share for specialist platforms including Netwealth Group, Hub24, OneVue Holdings ((OVH)), Praemium ((PPS)), Xplore Wealth ((XPL)) and PowerWrap ((PWL))has increased to 9.8% in March 2020 from 1.2% in March 2014.

Institutional platforms which include AMP ((AMP)), Macquarie Group ((MQG)), IOOF Holdings ((IFL)) and major banks saw market share eroding to 82.1% from 90.4% over the same period.Credit Suisse expects this trend to continue with specialist platforms capturing inflows way above their market share of FUA.

Towards Consolidation

The platform industry could be heading towards consolidation, suggests Credit Suisse.

Private equity firm KKR recently announced the acquisition of a 55% stake in Colonial First State from the Commonwealth Bank for $1.7bn. The firm is also a potential bidder for MLC Wealth owned by National Australia Bank ((NAB)).In June, technology company Iress ((IRE)) announced it would acquire specialist platform operator OneVue Holdings.

Bell Potter highlights this development may have some implications for Netwealth given it uses Iresss technology for its investment platform. More clarity on this is expected at the quarterly/FY20 results briefing.

Credit Suisse expects a tie-up between Colonial First State and MLC Wealth. The broker considers the industry has come a long way since the MLC/AXA merger was blocked a decade ago on competitive grounds, and if the merger were to take place, it will likely proceed given the emergence of more competitive platforms.

Citi considers industry consolidation may reduce the competitive intensity for Netwealth and Hub24, impacting them in a positive way.

June quarter and FY20 results forecasts :

The June quarter will see increasing restrictions and uncertainty due to covid-19, anticipates Citi, expecting both companies to report weak fourth-quarter flows and the impact to linger well into the first half of FY21.

Net flows for Netwealth are predicted to be down -60% (quarter on quarter) at $1.2bn while for Hub24, fourth-quarterflows are forecasted at $0.9bn, down -4%.This can be explained by advisors focusing more on existing customers with less new business coming in along with slowing transition activity.

Morgans is more optimistic and expects Netwealths fourth-quarter inflows to be around $2.2bn while expecting around $1.05bn for Hub24. Increased trading activity in the fourth quarter will offset the material hit to Hub24s cash margins, predicts Morgans.