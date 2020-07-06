The Monday Report – 06 July 2020

Daily Market Reports | Jul 06 2020

By Greg Peel

Weekend Wane

Another positive night on Wall Street had the ASX200 shooting up in the first hour by a rather enthusiastic 70 points to hit 6100, which was a trigger for the sellers. By 2pm the index was down -10 points, with only a late flurry saving the day.

At first glance it appears the market swung sharply into defensive mode, with healthcare closing up 2.3%, telcos 2.6%, staples 1.3% and utilities 0.8%, outperforming other sectors. But there were individual stock tales to tell.

While the usual suspect had a positive session to help healthcare along, an index-topping 5.9% for Cochlear ((COH)) added the fuel. The company announced FDA approval for four new devices to be launched in the US and Europe in the next few months.

In telcos, Telstra ((TLS)) announced price rises for post-paid mobile and rose 4.0%.

Staples were lifted by strength on supermarkets as Victoria locks down further and eats more Vegemite. Bega Cheese ((BGA)) rose 5.1% to be second best index stock on the day.

Energy (-0.9%) was the biggest loser along with industrials (-0.4%), while materials (flat) had to offset a -25.4% plunge for Adbri ((ABC)) after Alcoa informed the company would not be renewing its lime contract expiring mid next year, worth $70m in annual revenue.

Consumer discretionary (+0.2%) seemed unexcited by a 16.9% jump in retail sales in May, largely offsetting the fall in April, but the ABS had already released preliminary numbers and the data pre-date the re-lockdowns in Victoria.

Meanwhile, things aren’t getting any better in Victoria, or the US, or South America, and now two regions have Spain gone into re-lockdown.

Donald Trump has clearly decided the only way he’s going to win the election is by cementing his hard nut base while alienating everyone else.

With the US closed on Friday one might expect a slow start today but our futures closed down -35 points on Saturday morning without any lead.