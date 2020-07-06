FY20 In Review: An Extraordinary Year

Australia | Jul 06 2020

FY20 will be remembered for the pandemic that changed our lives, the record-breaking highs and lows seen in stock markets and the extraordinary measures taken by governments and central banks across the world

-The ASX200 ended the year down -10.1% (-7.7% incl dividends) while gaining 16.2% in the June quarter

-Healthcare and technology lead the way in FY20

-Mining and Energy performed well in the June quarter

By Angelique Thakur

FY20: Quite a tale to tell

June marked the end of a tumultuous financial year which started out with high expectations but left us surprised (and not in a pleasant way). The first half was taken up by the US-China trade stand-off and more of Brexit, both of which dampened business and consumer confidence.

Closer to home, Australia was barely over the bushfires when we (and the world) were confronted by the coronavirus. What looked like a simple case of flu soon assumed gigantic proportions, morphing into a full-blown pandemic.

In fact, covid-19 has gained the notorious title of being the biggest threat to the global economy in 90 years. It ended Australia’s 28 years of economic expansion, with the economy contracting -0.3% in the March quarter. CommSec predicts the domestic economy will further shrink by around -8% in the June quarter.

When advice to work from home and implement social distancing was taken by some people as a cue to plan their next trip to the beach, the government had to impose stricter lockdown measures, replicated in many parts of the world, in a desperate bid to reduce cases.

These lockdowns, mostly from March to May, hit businesses and the movement of people and goods. Unemployment rose, with hundreds of thousands losing their jobs, with those working in retail and tourism sectors hit the hardest.

Companies were caught unawares and the general reaction was either one or more of the following: guidance withdrawal, raising capital, and/or deferring/cancelling earnings and distributions.

The psychological hit to consumer confidence was profound and prompted governments across the world to resort to never before seen levels of stimulus measures.

The Australian government and the Reserve Bank (RBA) also promised to do whatever it took to help restore the economy.

CommSec has put the fiscal and financial support by the state and federal governments along with the Reserve Bank at around $295bn or almost 15% of GDP.

These measures will translate to budget deficits of about -$130bn in FY20 and FY21, estimates CommSec, which is around 7% of GDP. The RBA cash rate was also lowered to 0.25% and is expected to remain there till 2022.

Even though the ASX200 has rebounded by circa 30% since the lows hit in March, the index still remains well below the February highs.

The upturn thus far has mostly been driven by central bank liquidity, fiscal stimulus and recovering activity as the economy emerges from hibernation.

Things have picked up gradually since then and while there has been a phased reopening of the economy, it is just too fragile at the moment.

Infection rates have again started to increase since the end of June, sparking concerns over a second wave of infections in the US and Australia.

ASX200 in FY20: A year of highs and lows

The ASX200 started the financial year near 6,620 points while ending it -10.1% lower with falls concentrated in energy, financials, and real estate. Total return, including dividends, ended at -7.7%.

Even though the year closed in the red, it was as good as could be hoped for amidst the unusually high volatility during the first half of 2020, which saw the index falling by as much as -36% from the highs in February.

The index had hit a high of 7162.5 in February but lost all of that and then some in the sell-off up until March 23, with the index dropping to 4,546 points.