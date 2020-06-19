The Wrap: A-REITs, Casinos and Retail

Weekly Reports | 11:01 AM

More dividend shock ahead for Australian investors in A-REITS; private health insurers should remain defensive despite industry shrinkage; Deloitte sees a challenging outlook for retailers.

- Retail and Office REITs expected to lower payout ratios

- Social restrictions taking a toll on casinos

- Seventh Community Pharmacy Agreement bodes well for wholesalers

- Retail spending and the six degrees of shopping in 2020

By Angelique Thakur

Lower payout ratios: A bitter pill to swallow

Morgan Stanley analysts expect rent structures for retail properties to be revised downwards over the next 6-18 months along with an increase in office vacancies. Both will drive down the value of retail and office property.

The payout ratio is a metric to measure the proportion of earnings that is distributed to the shareholders. Traditionally, real estate investment trusts (REIT) have had high payout ratios some even going as high as about 100% of their adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

Stockland ((SGP)) and Mirvac Group ((MGR)) are classic examples here, known for generally distributing all of their passive income.

However, given the current environment, Morgan Stanley analysts feel now may not be a prudent time to have such high payout ratios. They consider payout ratios across some real estate stocks to be too high, more so when seen against the backdrop of flat to declining asset values.

Instead, they suggest a cut to payout ratios to 50% for the next two years, retaining the funds in order to strengthen balance sheets. This will offer the twin benefits of keeping gearing in check and offsetting a decline in asset values.

Morgan Stanley expects stocks more exposed to retail (Scentre Group ((SCG)), Vicinity Centres ((VCX)) and Stockland) are more likely to revise down their payout ratios. Also expected to join in are office owners like GPT Group ((GPT)), Mirvac Group and Dexus Property Group ((DXS)).

Lower payouts will also translate to a decline in FY21 yields for some REITs (Scentre Group, Vicinity Centres and Stockland). The analysts acknowledge that while this may be a bitter pill to swallow, it is a temporary measure to ensure financially stability.

On a more positive note, a visit to a local regional mall and super-regional mall undertaken by Macquarie analysts saw a decline in retail store closures to 5-7% in June from 22-23% four weeks ago. This improvement seems to be driven by reopening of apparel and other services.

Macquarie analysts highlight some headwinds to the re-openings which include tapering of stimulus measures and unfavourable rent renegotiations. They expect vacancies to increase over the rest of 2020.

For pure-play retail stocks, Macquarie suggests moving towards defensive options like Aventus Group ((AVN)) in large format retail and non-discretionary convenience retail options, like Charter Hall Retail REIT ((CQR)).

Macquarie is Neutral on Vicinity Centres and Scentre Group, preferring exposure to retail large-caps via diversified REITs like GPT Group and Stockland, rating both as Outperform.

Casinos and Gaming: As luck would have it

Australian casinos, ordered to close on account of the pandemic in mid-March, have not seen their fortunes change much even with the reopening of the economy.

Casinos are not as defensive as other gaming stocks, comment Morgan Stanley analysts while expecting the current downturn to be more prolonged due to travel restrictions, social distancing requirements and capacity constraints.

Measures like keeping every second machine switched off in some venues and only allowing half the number of customers per table will definitely put a dampener on the gambling spirits.

The analysts expect a recovery that is phased over the next two years rather than an L-shaped one and predict a recovery back to FY19 levels only by FY22.

Investors prefer less complexity in times of uncertainty, which is why the analysts prefer Crown Resorts ((CWN)) which funds 100% of its projects. This, they elaborate, is better than Star Entertainment Group ((SGR)) which has a complex joint venture-led project structure.

The analysts also highlight Star Entertainment has a weaker balance sheet and project risk with large projects still pending (Queens Wharf Brisbane worth $2.5bn).

On the other hand, capital expenditure of Crown Resorts is expected to peak soon with the company having liquidity of $1bn and 100% ownership of its assets.

Morgan Stanley rates Crown Resorts as Overweight while moving to Underweight on Star Entertainment Group.

A company expected to recover in a few months rather than a few years is Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)).

The slot machine and mobile games developer is aided by an industry that is rational and has not yet lowered prices, its participants choosing to offer deferred pricing rather than offering promotions/discounts.

Tabcorp Holdings ((TAH)) can expect upside from its lotteries business which remains relatively unimpacted by the shift towards digital. However, the outlook for racing, considered to be Tabcorp Holdings strength, remains uncertain with sports returning and the economy reopening.

Seventh Community Pharmacy Agreement signed

The Seventh Community Pharmacy Agreement (7CPA) has been finalised with the new five-year deal commencing from July 1, 2020.

Notable features of the agreement include additional funding worth $92m allocated to the Community Service Obligation (CSO) pool and the introduction of a floor price of $5.50.

UBS analysts note the additional funding implies an increase of $18.4m per annum over the term of the agreement. Assuming 90% of this goes to the three major wholesale and distribution businesses (Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)), Ebos Group ((EBO)) and Australian Pharmaceutical Industries ((API))), the analysts expect an impact of $5m per annum (each) to operating incomes.

They also point out the floor price of $5.5 will equate to a wholesale markup of $0.41, uplifting earnings. However, the analysts want to wait for more clarity before changing their forecasts.

UBS prefers Ebos Group with its sound balance sheet while moving away from Sigma Healthcare, for which they see the market paying a notable premium.

Private Health Insurance: On a downslide

Citi believes covid-19 will accelerate adverse trends in private health insurance with industry penetration expected to fall along with a fall in coverage.