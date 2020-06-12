How Will JB Hi-Fi Fare Once Stimulus Ends?

Australia | Jun 12 2020

JB Hi-Fi has been in a plum position to benefit from households spending more time at home for both work and play, but how will this pan out once government stimulus ends?

-Net profit likely to fall in second half of FY21

-Could this be time to take profits in JB Hi-Fi?

-Have household expenditure trends changed?



By Eva Brocklehurst

JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) has experienced an extraordinary run of sales as households spend more time at home, but the issue now lies with how much demand has been pulled forward as a result of the pandemic.

The share price has risen around 30% since early April, UBS notes, and subsequently the market has appreciated the earnings strength resulting from the pandemic, and the fact that liquidity concerns were unwarranted.

Yet, while JB Hi-Fi has a strong business model, the stock is trading on multiples at whcih UBS believes the risk/reward is just fair, and earnings risk is building because, after September 2020, government relief in the guise of JobKeeper and rent/loans to small-medium enterprises (SME) will end (unless there is a subsequent development).

Given the highly unusual market conditions as FY20 ends, Citi is therefore cautious about the outlook for FY21. The sales run-rate is likely to remain strong in the first quarter and support the first half but, looking through the spike stemming from working and learning from home, earnings should normalise in the second half and net profit fall -34% from a very high prior corresponding base.

Guidance is now for net profit of $325-330m in FY20 (adding back in the non-cash impairment for the NZ business), and well ahead of most forecasts. This implies more than 3x EBIT leverage, driven almost entirely via costs as the gross margin is likely to be flat, UBS asserts.

Guidance represents 30% growth on the prior year, converting to around 70% in terms of net profit, which emphasises incredibly strong operating leverage and an ability to control costs, and on this basis Morgans expects strong cash flow conversion will likely lead to a material reduction in net debt.

Product innovation could benefit the company in FY21, although the broker agrees earnings are likely to fall in the second half. Morgans is not unduly concerned and does not believe the market is capitalising FY20 earnings at "ridiculous" levels.

Sales were up 20% in the second half to May 31 for JB Hi-Fi Australia and up 23.5% for The Good Guys which suggests a market share loss to Harvey Norman ((HVN)) in electrical, Credit Suisse asserts.

The location of stores are likely to be the main cause of this, in the broker's view, given JB Hi-Fi's greater exposure in shopping centres and being overweight Victoria. Potentially, shopping centres could become less attractive retail locations for an extended period of time.

Profit Taking?

Credit Suisse advises taking some profits, given the second half has benefited significantly from households spending more time at home during the pandemic and the likelihood consumer expenditure will drop once government support packages cease

The stock may be "quality" but it is trading at a significant premium to peers and at the high end of historical multiples. Hence, the broker downgrades to Underperform from Neutral.

The broker accepts expenditure on entertainment and technical items is now considered "essential", and therefore exposed to a low income effect, but the usual correlation between house prices and household goods expenditure will now be lower over the next 12-18 months as a result of this behavioural change.