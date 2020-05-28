Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | May 28 2020

Dear time-poor investor: the share market remains split in two opposing baskets

In this week's Weekly Insights:

-Two Poles Apart

-REITs in June

-Bad News Good For Computershare

-Rudi Talks

Two Poles Apart

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Most social scientists share the view that the GFC in 2008/09 played a major role in further polarising modern day societies.

To get an accurate insight into what is happening in the economies around us, we now need to separate the top 1%, while also acknowledging there are major differences between Haves and Have Nots, as well as in between generations and genders.

What is not as often acknowledged or highlighted is that, post-GFC, a similar polarisation has manifested itself in share markets.

When viewed through this prism, a far better understanding of the many waves and movements can be obtained, yet most commentators and experts continue referring to “the market” as if it still were one cohesive bundle of Australian companies reflecting the health and direction of the Australian and the global economy, as well as representing sentiment and investor views about it.

I guess it’s way too difficult for mainstream media to explain to their less-familiar audience why shares in CommBank, BHP Group, CSL ((CSL)) and Goodman Group ((GMG)) are rather seldom moving in synchronicity these days.

But the industry itself is equally guilty. Apart from not taking on the task too difficult (as it requires extra explanation), many professionals are, above anything, bottom-up stock pickers.

Most importantly, this extreme post-GFC polarisation is still quite young, in the bigger scheme of things, and all humans are creatures of habit and loyal servants of history, the long haul. We carry a built-in resistance to change.

Yet, share markets have changed, and quite dramatically so. In the US, the leading indicator for so many things, the pendulum swung in favour of what today is casually been referred to as Big Tech shortly after the recovery out of the GFC.

The Australian share market only caught up post the euro-crisis of 2011/12, with the emerging schism only gradually revealing itself. It still took a few years before the gap in investor enthusiasm started showing up in market research and on performance tables.

By now, one would hope, we are all too familiar with CSL, Goodman Group, Charter Hall ((CHC)) and Afterpay ((APT)) having separated from old economy-stalwarts like Scentre Group, Lendlease, Bank of Queensland and Ardent Leisure.

The gap in performance between these two opposite groups of companies has been nothing short of phenomenal in recent years, which easily explains why so many investors, both professional and retail, have found it impossible to keep up.

No bigger sin has been committed in the share market than through the accumulation of cheap looking stocks that subsequently revealed themselves as perennial underperformers, if not a true-blue value trap.

The difficulty with investing is that none of this ever moves in a straight line. There are times when Lendlease does beat CSL and when the rally in Ardent Leisure shares leaves most others in the dust, but bigger picture, the strong have shown their strength whereas the weak and vulnerable could not.

I do realise, most Australian investors do not easily accept terms like “weak” and “lower quality” when the conversation turns to long-held favourite Blue Chips like banks, insurers and major property owners, but that’s what automatically comes to mind when viewing the share market through the prism of Haves and Have Nots.

And investment returns from the post-2012 era have supported this assessment.

****

There are multiple reasons as to why the gap between Winners and Losers in the share market has opened up and continued to widen.

There is the ascendancy of new technologies combined with demographic shifts, on top of extremely low interest rates and shorter business cycles that require regular propping up through central bank stimulus.

These tectonic forces are by now so deeply embedded into today’s societies, not even the one in a hundred years covid-19 pandemic has been able to close the gap in the share market.

This is the one remarkable observation that simply needs to be highlighted: history shows this type of deep economic shock combined with a Bear Market period for equities usually breaks the trends that were prevailing prior.

In other words: these events are the trend-breakers that reverse Winners into Laggards and turn Losers into Winners. Such trend reversals were all too obvious post the Nasdaq crashing in 2000 as well as post-GFC.

But not this time.

This time the gap between the two opposing baskets of stocks in the share market has simply widened even further.

This may be hard to swallow for investors whose attention is focused on banks, QBE Insurance, Telstra, Unibail Rodamco Westfield, and the like but Ansell ((ANN)) is today trading near an all-time record high.

So is Afterpay. And NextDC ((NXT)). And Objective Corp ((OCL)), plus many others.

Admittedly, the gap between both poles in the share market is not solely due to differences in operational health and business performances; investor sentiment plays its part as well.

But positive sentiment is only adding to the differences in growth trajectories. It cannot be blamed for all the wrong reasons.