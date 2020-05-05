Low In Place For CBA

Technicals | 10:59 AM

By MichaelGable

After a great rally off the March lows, share markets are now looking like they will consolidate that move. That doesn’t mean they will head backwards – although it is of course a possibility. A market can consolidate by heading sideways for a while. We are starting to clearly see that with the S&P/ASX 200 Index; where the last few weeks has seen it establish a range between about 5200 and 5600. The reality is that our market hasn’t made any progress in about four weeks.

It is a positive sign that we can consolidate like this without heading backwards. For now, we still hold the view that the March lows are unlikely to be revisited. A break under 5200 may cause a change of view, but for the moment we can still see our market heading higher from here. Immediate targets will see us head back to the top of this range near 5600. A break above that will bring on higher levels again.

In today’s report we have analysis on Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)).

The banks have been underperforming the rest of the market during the last month. However, they now look ready to head higher from here. After the initial bounce in March, CBA then spent most of April easing back again. This consolidation resembles a pennant formation, with CBA breaking higher and retesting it during the last few days. It appears as though a low is in place, but upside may well be limited. We can see a major level of resistance just under $68 that will need to be overcome before we can reassess.

