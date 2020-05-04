Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 01-05-20

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday April 27 to Friday May 1, 2020

Total Upgrades: 20

Total Downgrades: 17

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 49.45%; Hold 41.67%; Sell 8.87%

The final week of April saw the continuation of market optimism, quickly followed up with a severe sell-off on the May 1st Friday for the first weekly stand-still in a while.



By then, stockbroking analysts had already responded by issuing more upgrades in recommendations for individual ASX-listed stocks. FNArena counted 20 upgrades versus 17 downgrades for the week.



Stocks popular among the upgrades were Charter Hall Retail REIT and supermarket operator Coles with both receiving two upgrades while the rest of the field is made up predominantly of share market laggards, including banks and property developers and owners.



In an illustration of just how tricky this market can be, and of opposing views and forces that reign in it, the table of downgrades for the week equally includes banks and property related exposures, this time accompanied by various gold producers. It's probably fitting then that Regis Resources is the sole recipient of two downgrades for the week.



The week's overview for positive revisions is populated by resource companies, and that guarantees some hefty numbers on show. Evolution Mining takes the week's honours, followed by Fortescue Metals and Northern Star Resources.



On the flip side, we find larger reductions on average, with Lendlease's price target taking the biggest hit, followed by AP Eagers, Carsales and Alumina Ltd.



Investors will be pleased to know the week equally saw some hefty increases to earnings estimates. The largest increase was reserved for QBE Insurance, followed by Premier Investments, Alacer Gold, and Regis Resources. The top ten shows noticeable increases for all companies included.



However, in line with the times, the week's top ten for decreases to profit forecasts shows how it is done properly with far, far, far bigger reductions for the likes of oOh!media, Coronado Global Resources, AP Eagers, and Pilbara Minerals.



One of the key reasons as to why many an expert believes the share market cannot continue its rally in May is because analysts will continue reducing forecasts and thus valuations and price targets, and this will provide a reality check for too optimistic sentiment that has driven quite the sizeable rally off the March sell-off bottom (25%).



Expect more of the same in the week(s) ahead, except probably without the day-to-day uptrend for share market indices.

Upgrade

AP EAGERS LIMITED ((APE)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 4/1/0

AP Eagers has reduced its workforce, applied for JobKeeper, been granted rental relief and has deferred all non-essential capex, Morgans notes. Importantly, the company has secured additional working capital facilities, taking its liquidity to $392m, greater than the broker previously assumed.

The outlook for new car sales at this point is not worth considering, but AP Eagers' liquidity position, experienced management and exposure to whenever there may be a rebound has Morgans upgrading to Add from Hold, noting patience will be required. Target falls to $7.30 from $8.92.

BRICKWORKS LIMITED ((BKW)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 1/2/0

Citi assesses sales should be well supported through to the December quarter because of solid building approvals up until February 2020. However, housing demand is slowing and this could affect construction in early 2021.

Despite the cyclical slowdown in residential demand the dividend is likely to be maintained as cash flow is stable from the property trust and investment income, the broker points out.

Rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the target reduced to $14.20 from $21.00.

CARSALES.COM LIMITED ((CAR)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 4/2/0

The company has indicated leads have started to show signs of improvement recently, while traffic and inventory are solid. The South Korean business has also held up well although conditions are deteriorating in Brazil.

While the business is not immune to the current situation, Carsales.com is a critical channel for dealers, private sellers and original equipment manufacturers, the broker points out.

Therefore, Ord Minnett expects the business will rebound well following the crisis and upgrades to Buy from Hold. Target is reduced to $15.72 from $18.98.

CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED ((CCP)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Credit Corp has raised $120m to increase capacity on the balance sheet. In the absence of an acquisition, Morgans expects the company will have no debt by December 2020.

There are still risks to earnings for the short term but the broker assesses the business is a strong contender for capital deployment in potential industry consolidation over the next two years.

Rating is upgraded to Add from Hold and the target raised to $18.50 from $17.70.

CENTURIA OFFICE REIT ((COF)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/1/0

Centuria Office REIT, the only pure-play office REIT on the ASX, has withdrawn FY20 funds from operations guidance, but retained dividend guidance of 17.8c.

Uncertainty stems from the government's Code of Conduct with regard rents and a tougher outlook for leasing markets ahead, Morgans notes.

That said, the broker believes the stock has been oversold and upgrades to Add from Hold. Target falls $2.33 from $2.98.

COLES GROUP LIMITED ((COL)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi and Upgrade to Hold from Reduce by Morgans .B/H/S: 5/2/0

The main take-out from Coles quarterly update for Citi is a -30% drop in sales in April compared to March, as pantry hoarding swings to de-stocking. However the broker does see sales growth improving from this level given April this year included none of the usual Easter/Anzac Day buying spree and as cooking at home settles in to be more popular than it was previously.

The offset will be falling food inflation and lower household spending from those on reduced incomes. Lower petrol volumes have hit earnings, but these will improve as restrictions are eased. Put it all together, and the broker cuts its target by -1% to $17.40 but upgrades to Buy from Neutral.

Strong growth in sales across all divisions occurred in the March quarter. However, this has come with extra costs which Morgans expects to remain elevated for the remainder of FY20.

Still, supermarkets and liquor sales will benefit from social gathering restrictions and Morgans assesses Coles is a very defensive business.

Now the stock is closer to fair value the rating is upgraded to Hold from Reduce. Target is raised to $15.20 from $14.72.