The Wrap: Banks, Retailing And Waste

By Eva Brocklehurst

Banks

The latest reduction in the cash rate, which is now at a record low of 0.5%, will have a significant knock-on effect on the earnings outlook for banks. Macquarie assesses a -5% impact on bank earnings and even a -9% hit for Bendigo and Adelaide ((BEN)). Following the reduction in October, banks had indicated that fully passing through additional rate cuts was not feasible.

Yet, it appears they lack the required political capital to stare down the government's call and avoid passing on the latest reduction to customers.

Regional banks are most affected and Macquarie expects they will smooth the impact through re-pricing initiatives but suffer more churn in the medium term. Amid a growing risk to earnings from slowing economic activity, the broker retains an Underweight view on the sector.

JPMorgan had assumed the banks would hold back around one third of any cash rate reduction and agrees Bendigo & Adelaide is the most exposed. Rate cuts also make it increasingly difficult to manage deposit spreads effectively.

Hence, there is further pressure on pay-out ratios and it raises the prospect of more cuts to the dividend. JPMorgan economists expect a follow-up cut to the cash rate of -25 basis points in April and for the banks to pass through two thirds.

UBS also expects another, final, reduction in April and agrees returns for the banking sector are likely to fall towards single-digits, placing further pressure on capital and dividends. The broker does not believe current interest margins and returns on equity are sustainable.

Meanwhile, the spread of coronavirus is creating a pronounced impact on global growth and Morgan Stanley asserts there is rising pressure to cut rates further as a result.

The broker forecasts another cut in April and again in August and increased disruption could bring the latter forward to the June quarter. The flow-on effect will mean more margin pressure for the banks while the likelihood of higher loan losses increases, stemming from the impact of coronavirus on the tourism, education, retail and wholesale sectors.

Among the major banks, Morgan Stanley believes Westpac ((WBC)) has most exposure to affected industries and Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) the least.

There is now the potential for a serious consideration of quantitative easing. JPMorgan believes this reinforces pressures on net interest margins in the medium term while Macquarie Group ((MQG)) appears best positioned to benefit from QE.

Retail

ANZ Bank economists note early indicators of retail expenditure by tourists and locals point to a weak March quarter for retailing. The reduction in outgoing travel may soften the impact of tourism on retail but a decline in tourism-related employment could weaken Australia's soft consumption growth.

Despite an improvement in retailing in the December quarter, retail volume growth is likely to be modest in 2020, particularly if coronavirus concerns escalate or if food prices continue to rise relative to the CPI.